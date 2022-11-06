Time machine: 20 years ago, provisional ballots delay election results

Election results in many county races were delayed due to provisional ballots in 2002, a situation illustrated by the Vail Daily with this graphic from the Nov. 7, 2002 edition.

Vail Daily archive

10 years ago

Nov. 6, 2012

Jill Ryan was elected to a seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners in a three way race, which included Republican Jeff Layman and independent Dale Nelson. Incumbent Democrat Jon Stavney was also elected to a second term in his race against Democrat Courtney Holm.

In Avon, Jake Wolf and Matt Gennett were in a tight race for the third and final seat on the Avon Town Council, with only four votes separating the two as of midnight on election night. Eagle County voters also sided in favor of President Barack Obama in his bid for reelection against Republican Mitt Romney.

20 years ago

Nov. 7, 2002

Provisional ballots were to blame for delayed election results in Eagle Summit counties, the Vail Daily reported.

“A total of 444 provisional ballots still must be verified and counted in the two counties,” the Daily reported, “and until they are official, no one will know whether Eagle county residents will tax themselves to buy more open space, who will serve on the Avon Town Council and who will represent them in the Colorado House of Representatives, and whether Vail voters want to pay more property taxes and have a conference center in their midst.”

The outcome of those elections would not be known for another week.

30 years ago

Nov. 6, 1992

Vail Mountain opened for the season with the Born Free Express lift (No. 8) operating from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lift tickets were $25 for adults, and $15 for children 12 and under.

There had not been much snow in the area and then a large storm came leaving more than 3 feet of snow on the mountain in places, allowing the mountain to open.

40 years ago

Nov. 12, 1982

The Vail Trail, in an opinion piece, lambasted the Bureau of Land Management for declaring that only 340 acres out of the possible 30,630 acres being studied should be wilderness in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

“Wilderness areas near resorts act both as a buffer to stop sprawling growth and as an essential attraction for visitors and residents alike,” the Trail wrote.

The Trail also criticized local officials for their silence on the issue.

“The county, though it knew the Castle Peak area near Eagle and the Bull Gulch area near Burns were being considered for wilderness, apparently decided not to make a policy stand on the wilderness proposal,” the Trail wrote.

50 years ago

Nov. 10, 1972

The affirmative vote on Amendment No. 8, prohibiting the expenditure of Colorado state funds for the 1976 Winter Olympics, will have no important long-term effect on the development of the Vail/Beaver Creek ski complex, the proposed site of the 1976 Olympic Alpine Events, the Vail Trial reported.

The Trail quoted Vail Associates President Richard L. Peterson and Chairman of the Board Peter Seibert in saying that the company was disappointed in the decision by Colorado residents on Amendment No. 8, and that the opening date for the Vail/Beaver Creek site might be postponed until the 1975-76 ski season should the Denver Olympics be definitely cancelled.

“Our planning with regard to ski facilities at Beaver Creek, including proper environmental safeguards, is already well along”, Seibert said.

However, Seibert added, “Cancelling of the Olympics would provide additional flexibility in the long-term planning of this resort.”

60 years ago

Nov. 8, 1962

Work began on the Ruedi Reservoir, a $171 million water diversion project on the Fryingpan River on the border of Eagle and Pitkin counties, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“Engineers took test borings at tile site to determine what lies below the topsoil,” the Enterprise reported. “The tests are the first phase in planning the project … When completed, the project will add 183,000 acre feet annually to the total available for the Arkansas Valley in southeastern Colorado. About 69,200 acre feet will be diverted annually from the Fryingpan River through an intricate collection system and a five-mile tunnel, to storage on the upper Arkansas River.”

A local family suspected the new reservoir might not hold water after seeing beaver ponds disappear into a hole in the area.

“They noticed beaver dams built on Pond Creek on and adjacent to their ranch disappeared after they were built and that a huge hole appeared on Pond Creek, growing progressively bigger,” the Enterprise reported. “Two-thirds of Pond Creek is now being diverted into the hole. Pond Creek and the hole would be inundated by Ruedi reservoir.”

70 years ago

Nov. 6, 1952

Mr. and Mrs. Art Russell of Eagle learned that their son, Tom, has been missing in action in Korea since Oct. 27, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

The 19-year-old had been in Korea since Aug. 17 with the 7th Marine Division.

“His parents had just received a letter from him, written Oct. 26, in which he stated he had been on the front line 50 days, and without sleep for 12 days,” the Enterprise reported. “He wrote that the men wished that either they would be allowed to forge ahead in their battle 10 miles west of Pamjuan or be withdrawn, indicating the futility of the Korean War.”