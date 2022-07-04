Time Machine: 20 years ago, ski areas join Sustainable Slopes, but is it just greenwashing?

5 years ago

July 6, 2017

The Gutzler Fire in Eagle County grew from 300 to 850 acres, blowing smoke into the Gore Creek Valley and prompting Forest Service officials to enact Stage 1 fire restrictions in the area.

Meanwhile, in Summit County, the Peak 7 area of Breckenridge was evacuated as a wildfire erupted near Gold Hill Trail.

10 years ago

July 5, 2012

Vail Resorts hired Michael Barkin as vice president of strategy and development.

“Barkin will assume the responsibilities of facilitating the company’s strategy and development, leading the pursuit of new acquisition opportunities and supporting the company’s international growth,” the Vail Daily reported.

Before joining Vail Resorts, Barkin worked for KRG Capital Partners, Bain and Co., and Bain Capital Partners.

A portion of a Vail Mountain trail map from 2003.

Vail Daily archive

20 years ago

Week of July 5-11

The National Ski Areas Association released its second annual Sustainable Slopes report, detailing how Vail and 172 other resorts had joined the effort to participate in best practices for sustainability.

The best practices included fish and wildlife habitat protection, water conservation, energy conservation and waste reduction, the Vail Trial reported.

“Some environmental groups have characterized the document as greenwashing, but industry officials claim that resorts have made measurable progress toward implementing some of the environmental precepts embodied in the charter,” wrote Bob Berwyn with the Vail Trail.

30 years ago

July 10, 1992

The body of 26-year-old Konrad Marc Hodonos is finally discovered; Hodonos had been missing since February.

The Avon man was a backcountry skier and was first thought to have gone missing in East Vail, but was found in the Stone Creek area near Beaver Creek by two hikers from New Mexico. The exact cause of death was undetermined but an avalanche was suspected.

“Whatever the cause, searchers hope that the incident illustrates for other adventurers the wisdom in letting somebody know of your plans before setting out,” wrote Allen Best of the Vail Trail.

40 years ago

July 9, 1982

Record National Forest visitation numbers from the busy Independence Day weekend were reported by the Vail Trail.

The July 4 holiday fell on a Saturday in 1982, and 22,300 people visited the Holy Cross Ranger District over the July Fourth weekend, the highest ever recorded by the district in a single weekend.

A local district ranger said 10,000 people rode the Vail gondola over the course of the weekend, with 5,500 riding on July Fourth.

50 years ago

July 7, 1972

Vail resident Penny Tweedy’s horse Riva Ridge won the Hollywood Derby in California, the Vail Trail reported.

“Riva Ridge, of course, as most people know by now is owned by The Meadow Stables and, due to the illness of her father, is run by Penny (Mrs. Jack) Tweedy. The Tweedys were original partners in the Vail Associates development of Vail and Jack is still secretary of the corporation.”

60 years ago

July 9, 1962

Eagle County recorded its third automobile fatality of the year when 69-year-old Earl R. Cochran of Glendale, California, drifted into the wrong lane and hit 19-year-old Kit Orlosky of Minturn head-on while traveling over Vail Pass on Highway 6.

“According to the State Patrol, Cochran was driving east on Highway 6 and was going up grade as he went around a curve about two and a half miles west of the Vail Pass crest,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “As he rounded tire curve on the wrong side, he met the young Minturn man, driving west, head on.”

Orlosky suffered a lacerated chin and possible rib fractures, but his condition was listed as satisfactory.

70 years ago

July 4-6, 1952

The Fourth of July weekend, which began on a Friday, was reported to have created the most traffic Highways 6 and 24 had ever seen.

But “despite the fact that this year saw the heaviest traffic over Highways 6 and 24 in the state’s history,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported, “Eagle County chalked up a safe and sane holiday, with but three highway accidents reported” and no injuries.

80 years ago

July 10, 1942

The Eagle Valley Enterprise shared a gruesome story from Harry Benton’s ranch in Burns, in which a bear was killed in an unusual fashion.

One of the riders at the ranch “saw a number of cows running with a big black bear at their heels,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported, recounting a tale shared with them by Benton. The rider “was unarmed, except for a .22 caliber revolver, so he took after the bear with his rope. He roped the animal and then the fun really started.”

The newspaper went on to describe the way in which the animal was killed following this encounter.