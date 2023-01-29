Time machine: 20 years ago, Vail firefighter appears on new show ‘The Bachelorette’

Trista and Ryan Sutter arrive at the American Music Awards, Nov. 16, 2003, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

10 years ago

Feb. 3, 2013

A debate over new grooming practices on Vail Mountain played out in the pages of the Vail Daily, with the paper running numerous letters to the editor on the same day as a news story and an editorial about grooming. The mountain, in a company-wide policy change, had amended its practices that season to eliminate grooming during operating hours.

Chris Jarnot, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Vail Mountain, said the new policy had affected the mountain’s guest perception regarding grooming commitment more than the actual grooming commitment itself.

“We knew that when guests saw the fleet of cats on the mountain in the morning, their perception was that we were grooming all over the mountain all day long, and this contributed significantly to the overall perception of our commitment to grooming,” Jarnot said. “We also knew that contrary to the perception (and the claims in recent letters) that we were grooming all afternoon all over the mountain, the reality was that we were only grooming until 10:30 a.m., and at Vail it was mostly just Ramshorn, Meadows and Eagle’s Nest Ridge.”

20 years ago

Jan. 29, 2003

The ABC show “The Bachelorette” visited Vail for the fourth episode of the six-week series, which featured Vail Firefighter Ryan Sutter.

The Vail Daily, in a preview story, said the episode was filmed on a beautiful fall day in Vail when there was only a hint of snow on the slopes.

According to the Daily, “Even if Sutter loses out — two bachelors will be voted off the island — Vail can only win, says Vail Town Manager Bob McLaurin.”

30 years ago

Jan. 29, 1993

Beaver Creek began an experiment to see if snowshoers could use the McCory Park Nordic skiing trails without issue, the Vail Trail reported.

“During the last few weeks, snowshoers have been allowed to ride Chair 12 (the Strawberry Park lift) up to McCoy Park for the normal daily fees assess to Nordic skiers,” the Vail Trail reported. “Both experiments — foot traffic on the lifts and snowshoes on the trails — have worked well, so that will continue throughout the ski season.”

40 years ago

Jan. 28, 1983

An exhibit titled “20 Years of Vail” was shown at the Colorado Ski Museum in Vail, along with an accompanying 16mm film of the same name.

“The exhibit and movie are designed to show locals and visitors some of the history of Vail as part of the observance of the town’s 20th birthday,” the Vail Trail reported. “The exhibit is arranged in sequence, beginning with 1962 photos of the Vail Valley before development began, and ending with 1982 photos of Beaver Creek and the Vail Associates 20th birthday poster. The photos include one of horses tethered to a hitching post in front of The Rucksack on an unpaved Bridge Street; the Covered Bridge in 1962, before it was covered; Vail Village during the first years after the town was founded; the first Vail Ski Patrol; and the dedication of the Lions Head Gondola in 1970, complete with live lion. Also being shown are maps, brochures, and other items loaned by Vailites which show the history of Vail.”

50 years ago

Feb. 2, 1973

Cars were becoming a problem in the LionsHead area, the Vail Trail reported.

“Many people have recently gotten into the habit of parking their cars in the LionsHead shuttle bus stop area and near the Vail 21 Building in LionsHead,” the Vail Trail reported. “The parked cars present a hazard for the shuttle buses, and the Vail Police Department is urgently soliciting everyone’s cooperation to clear these areas of parked vehicles. Policemen will be ticketing any cars parked in unauthorized areas which hamper the movement of the shuttle buses. If the cars are not moved in a reasonable amount of time, the cars will be towed; and impounded with fees being charged to the owners for both.”

60 years ago

Jan. 26, 1963

The facilities at the Vail ski resort were officially dedicated when Anna Love, wife of Colorado Gov. John Love, broke a bottle of champagne on the Vail gondola.

“The red-carpet treatment was given to an immense crowd of Coloradoans, including local residents, and guests from out of state,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “In an effort to show visitors a part of the area, Vail Associates personnel took their guests on gondolas to Mid-Vail terminal … The day got off to a start with free skiing of the guests who ski. Luncheon at Vail Village preceded the dedication ceremonies. The Leadville High School Band was a colorful addition to the luncheon and to the dedication ceremonies. Late in the afternoon, guests witnessed a thrilling torchlight descent from the top of the mountain by 35 members of the Vail Ski School and Patrol, while a spectacular display of fireworks was set off atop the mountain. Visitors watched a Ute display from inside the Mid-Vail Restaurant. The fantastic day ended with a dinner in Vail Lodge and later entertainment in the rathskeller. Gov. John A. Love, speaker at the dinner, was introduced by John Tweedy. In his speech Governor Love gave credit to all those who worked so hard and who were willing to risk private capital to make this fabulous resort possible.”

The Enterprise went on to describe the formation of Vail Mountain:

“Earl Eaton, formerly of Mintum, had the first vision of the tremendous possibilities of this area,” the Enterprise reported. “He and Peter W. Seibert joined forces, and today Vail Village is well on the way to becoming a year-round playground. It is understood that plans are in the making for an Olympic-size swimming pool golf course, tennis courts, fishing, pack trips and other ways to help the tourist fully enjoy and appreciate Colorado, besides giving a tremendous boost to local economy.”