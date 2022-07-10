Time Machine: 20 years ago, Vail mourns the loss of founder Pete Seibert

The cover of the Vail Trail newspaper from July 19, 2002.

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

July 11, 2017

The town of Vail held a public-input gathering session regarding short-term rentals in town, where residents were asked what they thought about short-term rentals in their neighborhoods.

Prompting the meeting was a study from DestiMetrics and RRC Associates which had determined that the town of Vail had taken “a lighter approach to regulation of residential short-term rentals in comparison to some jurisdictions,” the Vail Daily reported.

10 years ago

Week of July 11-18

The town of Avon police department was featured on an episode of “American Guns” on the Discovery Channel. On the show, the Avon Police department is depicted as purchasing a sniper rifle from Gunsmoke Guns in Denver.

20 years ago

July 15, 2002

Pete Seibert, one of Vail’s founding fathers, died of cancer at his home in Edwards.

Seibert and Eagle Valley local Earl Eaton, in 1957, climbed the mountain that would later be named Vail, a fateful climb that eventually led to the development of the ski area by Seibert, Eaton and a group of investors.

30 years ago

July 10, 1992

Jack Kemp, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, attended a fundraising event in Vail for the November election.

Kemp would later serve as the running mate for Bob Dole in the 1996 Presidential election and become a Vail Valley local, serving on the Vail Valley Foundation board.

40 years ago

Week of July 11-17, 1982

Vail Mayor Rod Slifer made a request to Vail Associates President Harry Frampton to discuss lift ticket prices on Vail Mountain, the Vail Trail reported.

Slifer said he asked for the meeting after a number of people told him they are worried that an increase in lift ticket prices will hurt business. The cost of an adult single-day ticket was set to go from $20 to $22 for the following season.

50 years ago

July 15-16

Denver Mayor Bill McNichols, Vail Mayor John Dobson and Vail Town Manager Terry Minger met in Vail on a weekend gathering to confer about plans for the 1976 Winter Olympics, which were scheduled to be held in Colorado.

Later that year, Colorado residents voted against the Olympics coming to the state, blocking funding from Colorado and prompting the Games to move to Innsbruck, Austria.