Time Machine: 30 years ago, 10th Mountain Division 50th reunion hits Vail, Camp Hale becomes National Historic Site

Earl Clark, general organizer of the 10th Mountain Division's 50th reunion in Vail, speaks on Sept. 15, 1992, during ceremonies marking the designation of Camp Hale as a National Historic Site.

Vail Daily archive

30 years ago

Sept. 12-16, 1992

The 10th Mountain Division held its 50th reunion celebration in Vail at Camp Hale in Eagle County.

More than 1,600 reunion members visited Vail for the biggest gathering of 10th Mountain Division veterans since WWII.

One veteran who attended, Donald McNell of New Jersey, was thought to have died during a battle on Belvedere Mountain in Italy in 1945.

“In fact, his name was on the memorial at Tennessee Pass,” the Vail Trail reported. “Traveling through the area, he somehow caught wind of the reunion and showed up.”

Camp Hale was dedicated as a National Historic Site, with forest service workers Bill Kite and Bill Wood receiving credit for helping the site earn the designation.

“Bill Wood, district ranger for the U.S. Forest Service, told the crowd of more than 1,000 that five years ago, when he had just arrived on the district, that Earl Clark, who lives in Denver, had arrived to show him around Camp Hale,” the Vail Trial reported.

Fuzzy Zoeller at the Vail Golf Club for the sixth annual Jerry Ford Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 1982. Zoeller finished tied for second.

Vail Daily archive

40 years ago

Sept. 13-14, 1982

The sixth annual Jerry Ford Invitational golf tournament was played at the Vail Golf Club and the Singletree Golf Club in Edwards, where pros from the PGA tour received their first look at the new course, which opened in 1981. It’s now known as the Sonnenalp Club.

“The golf course sets up really well,” said Graig Stadler, who shot a 2-under 69 on the course.

But Stadler added: “I don’t know if they have any tree planting in their plans. A few trees might improve things.”

The tournament was won by Tom Weiskopf, with Fuzzy Zoeller and Tom Purtzer tied for second. Purtzer set a new course record Sept. 13 with a 6-under 65.

50 years ago

Sept. 12, 1972

An election to make the town of Vail a home rule charter municipality drew 107 voters, with 90 ballots in favor and 17 opposed.

“The Home Rule Charter will go into effect immediately except for those sections dealing with submission of budget, capital programs, and town elections,” the Vail Trail reported.

A home rule proponent was quoted in the Vail Trail saying it would give the people of Vail more consideration in the passing of ordinances, open up membership on Vail boards and commissions, and allow for the creation of an environmental committee as recommended at the Vail Symposium earlier that summer.

Colorado has allowed home rule charter for municipalities — allowing towns to transfer authority away from state law into a locally drafted document — since 1902, but in 1970 the issue received new light as voters adopted an amendment to the state constitution that allowed counties to also form a version of home rule.

70 years ago

Sept. 15-19, 1952

The annual convention of State Foresters was held in Glenwood Springs, with officials from the U.S. Forest Service touring the White River National Forest to view the ravages of the Engelmann spruce beetle.

The officials also observed the results of a spray control program carried on during the past three years in Eagle County, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“The tour was made on Red Table Mountain in Gypsum canyon, and the 100 men making the trip included the chief of the Forest Service out of Washington D.C, R.E. McArdle; Regional Forester, Donald Clarke, Denver; Tom Brown of the Denver office; Everett Lee, State Forester; and J. V. Leighou, District Supervisor, White River National Forest,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

80 years ago

Sept. 18, 1942

Eagle County was asked to raise $15,750 during the month of September for its War Bond quota, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“That is our share of Colorado’s $5,250,000 quota,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “The county committee has been putting forth every possible effort to meet this quota. Mr. John Greve, owner of the Western Theaters, is sponsoring this month’s drive, in cooperation with the moving picture industry throughout the nation.”

Residents were asked to purchase a war bond in exchange for two tickets to see “Mr. V” at one of Greve’s three theaters in Eagle County (locations in Eagle, Red Cliff and Minturn).

“No one will be admitted to the show who has not purchased a bond,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.