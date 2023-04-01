Time Machine: 30 years ago, Beaver Creek hosts US Pro Ski Tour Championships

10 years ago

April 6, 2013

Vail Mountain announced it intended to keep the Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin open through the mountain’s scheduled closing day of April 14, 2013.

The mountain had experienced sub-standard snowfall the previous season.

“After the conditions we experienced last season and the first half of this one, we felt it would be a shame to close down terrain as we typically would with the great snow we still have on the mountain,” said Chris Jarnot, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain.

20 years ago

April 4, 2003

Support Local Journalism Donate



Vail Mountain announced it intended to keep the Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin open through the mountain’s scheduled closing day of April 20, 2003.

The mountain had reported a cumulative snowfall total of 370 inches as of early April.

“With the base depths we currently have on Vail Mountain we should be able to offer great skiing on the front side, the Back Bowls and Blue Sky Basin right through our last day,” said Bill Jensen, chief operating officer for Vail Mountain.

Italy’s Marco Tonazzi, left, racing against Robert Zan of Slovenia in the dual slalom competition at the U.S. Pro Ski Tour Championships in Beaver Creek on April 4, 1993.

ail Daily archive/Vail Trail

30 years ago

April 3-4, 1993

Beaver Creek hosted the U.S. Pro Ski Tour Championships, an offshoot of the World Pro Ski Tour which was founded by former U.S. Ski Team coach Bob Beattie in 1969. The hallmark of the event was the dual-slalom competition, a head-to-head style of ski racing that had proven to be more exciting for spectators than the traditional format of timed racing.

Austrian Bernard Knauss was awarded the overall tour championship prize at the event, a $200,000 cash prize that competitors had been working all season to achieve.

The event also featured a side competition sponsored by Chrysler.

“Matthias Berthed, also of Austria, had amassed enough points by the time he reached the semifinals of the final slalom to claim the $100,000 prize in the four-event Chrysler Championship Series,” the Vail Trail reported.

40 years ago

April 8, 1983

Vail skiers prepared to enjoy their last few days of the season despite ample snowfall in recent weeks.

“There are more than 100 inches of snow lying at the top of Vail Mountain. Conditions are the best that they’ve been all season. So why are there only two more days left in the skiing season here in Vail? Why not keep the mountain open and let everybody enjoy some great spring skiing? Why close down Sunday? Why shut down so early? Why not stay open? Who’s to blame?” the Vail Trail asked, rhetorically. “Christians, perhaps. After all, they’re the ones who, long ago, decided that Easter would be celebrated on the Sunday following the first full moon of spring. And the Sunday following Easter is traditionally the closing day for most of the major ski areas in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. Why? Well, it has nothing to do with snow conditions. Easter came early this year, and so does Vail’s closing date.”

50 years ago

April 10, 1973

Vail Mountain announced it intended to keep the Back Bowls open through the mountain’s scheduled closing day of April 22, 1973.

Vail Mountain was boasting “the best spring conditions in Vail’s history,” the Vail Trail reported.

“The base at the summit as of April 10 was reported to be 80 inches, offering some of the best skiing of the season,” the Trail reported. “Both gondolas 1 and 2 will be open through April 22, as well as chair lifts 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. Chair lift 7 serving Game Creek Bowl will be open on weekends, and chair lift 1 will also be open depending on demand. Either the Golden Peak mighty mite or the poma will remain open for beginners as well as the poma at Mid-Vail.”

60 years ago

April 4, 1963

Property in Eagle County was changing hands “at a rapid rate,” the Eagle County Enterprise reported.

The Enterprise detailed property transfers that were recorded during March, including “A parcel of land on Gore Creek,” a “lot in Vail Village,” a “ranch properly on Milk Creek,” a “lot in Vail Village” a “lot in Vail Village,” “7.54 acres on Gore Creek,” “lots in Vail Village,” and many others across the county.