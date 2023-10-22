Time Machine: 30 years ago, big plans for another ski area in Eagle County

The Adam's Rib ski area in Eagle was envisioned in the 1990s as a large resort with a comparable amount of vertical to Vail Mountain at the time.

30 years ago

Oct. 29, 1993

The developers of the long-dormant Adam’s Rib ski resort in Eagle were launching into the detail work on their $247 million proposal, the Vail Trail reported.

“For better or worse, it would do for the lower valley what would Beaver Creek did for the mid-valley,” wrote Vail Trail editor Allen Best. “The comparison is not injected flippantly. Review just a few of the visions: A 27-hole golf course located six miles south of Eagle with 1,034 residential units surrounding it. A 100-room hotel at the golf course, along with tennis courts, swimming pool, and everything else you’d expect to find in a modern-day resort community. A ski area with as much vertical as that on Vail Mountain. A ski-area base village built upon a glacial moraine mowed down for building sites, connected to a valley more than 200 feet below by a tram. Altogether, ski area and golf community, 4,281 residential units, nearly three quarters of them in the ski area.”

Hearings with the Eagle County Planning Commission were set to begin as early as mid-December, the Trail reported.

“Adam’s Rib project manager Charlie Wick optimistically has pencilled in the start of construction at the golf course for the summer of 1995, maybe the spring of 1996 for the ski area,” Best wrote. “Although a decidedly optimistic projection, that’s little more than a wink of time in the 21-year history of the resort, which in recent years seemed as fanciful — and as unlikely — as a perpetual-motion machine.”

40 years ago

Oct. 27, 1983

Amtrak was set to drop its stop in Bond, the only Amtrak stop in Eagle County, the Eagle County Enterprise reported.

“Saturday, Oct. 29, will mark the last day the California Zephyr will stop in Bond,” the Enterprise reported. “The number of passengers boarding at Bond has dropped to an average of only two per day, according to Amtrak spokesman Art Lloyd. Train crews have also been changing at Bond, but that too will discontinue after Saturday’s final stop. Future train crews will be changed at either Grand Junction or Denver.”

The California Zephyr’s Green River stop in Utah was also dropped.

“Amtrak purchased the former Denver and Rio Grande Western Railroad line from Denver to Salt Lake City and rerouted its transcontinental service through Colorado last July,” the Enterprise reported. “The railroad discontinued service across Wyoming in favor of a more scenic route through Colorado, leaving Wyoming without passenger train service for the first time in 115 years. Lloyd said that since Amtrak converted to the Colorado route, ridership has doubled from an average of 300 to 600 passengers per day, and increased the number of cars from seven to 14 daily. Passenger train service in Glenwood Springs is now provided daily, compared to three times a week previously.”

50 years ago

Oct. 26, 1973

Vail Mountain was readying the newly expanded Northeast Bowl for the upcoming season, the Vail Trail reported.

The new Lift No. 10 and nearby run construction resulted in 500,000 feet of salvageable wood, and the remainder was burned on site, the Trail reported.

“Not only are the sounds different, but so are the smells,” wrote Vail Trail reporter Celia Roberts. “As always there’s the everpresent outdoorsy scent of pine needles, but this time up it’s mixed with the smell of smoke. Coming down Blue Ox we could see why. Hugh fires of timber and rubble which have been burning for days, melting the October snow for hundreds of feet above with its intense heat. Along the way there are smoldering heaps reminding us of the hard labor involved to get them there. A dirty job indeed but rewarding, too, for those soot-covered men who are looking forward, probably more than anyone else to trying out the new runs come late November.”

60 years ago

Oct. 24, 1963

Stray bullets were causing problems in the lower Eagle River Valley, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

On Oct. 20, a carload of hunters “with a bad case of buck fever” accidentally shot a power line in an attempt to hit a deer, the Enterprise reported.

“An eyewitness to the Sunday power trouble said he saw a car load of hunters stop on the highway Sunday afternoon and start shooting at deer nearby, three miles west of Gypsum,” the Enterprise reported. The trigger-happy ‘sportsmen’ hit the high power line instead of the deer — severed it and as the line hit the ground, it started a minor sagebrush fire. The hunters fled.”

A few days later, Eagle visitors H.H. Bearden and his wife Vivian were hit by a bullet while they slept in a hotel room in town.

The accident happened “when John Fields of Columbus, Mo., placed his Winchester by the side of his bed, expecting to unload it,” the Enterprise reported. “It unloaded itself, setting off the bullet which blasted through the wall into the adjoining unit. The bullet blasted a hole in Bearden’s left thigh, came out the hip, struck his wife’s hip then traveled upward and hit Bearden in the bead, glanced off the wall and hit the bathroom. Bearden’s most serious’ injury was to his hip and he is in Valley View Hospital in Glenwood. His wife’s injury was minor.”