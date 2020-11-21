Time Machine: 30 years ago Gypsum wallboard plant launches production

Reader Charles Langmaid shared this photo of the first Vail chairlift.



5 years ago

Week of Nov. 26, 2015

The Colorado Bustang announced it would begin weekend service.

Eagle was gearing up for its annual Christmas on Broadway celebration.

Law enforcement and emergency medical services organizations in Eagle County turned out to honor Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jaime Jursevics, who was killed by a drunk driver while investigating an accident near Castle Rock. Jursevics was stationed in Eagle County for three years prior to being transferred to the Front Range. Local representatives gathered on Interstate 70 overpasses in the county as troopers escorted members of the Jursevics family to the memorial service in Denver.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 25, 2010

The developers of the proposed Eagle River Station project hosted a series of community meetings to learn “community priorities” in anticipation of bringing a retooled project back before the town board.

The town of Eagle received a $1.28 million federal stimulus program low interest loan. The money was earmarked to replace aging wastewater lines around town.

Beaver Creek Resort marked the 30th anniversary of its grand opening.

Three teenage boys were sought for questioning regarding several acts of vandalism at the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Field House at Edwards. Vandals had cut a large smiley face into the net of a soccer goal and broke bathroom mirrors at the facility.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 23, 2000

Swift Publishing — the parent company of the Vail Daily and several other publications in Western Colorado — purchased the Eagle Valley Enterprise.

Dwindling attendance at the Saturday night bingo game at the American Legion Hall in Gypsum prompted members to consider shutting down the traditional activity.

Students from Marsha Rohweder’s kindergarten class at Eagle Valley Elementary School offered their descriptions of the Thanksgiving holiday. “Indians were there. They were having a feast. Pilgrims were there. They made friends. That’s why they were having Thanksgiving,” offered student Addie Addison.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 29, 1990

The Eagle-Gypsum Wallboard plant launched production. The plant planned a 12-hour production day with two worker shifts. A third shift was slated to start in 1991. The new plant announced it was employing 75 local residents.

Artist Ian Agrell traveled to Eagle to oversee installation of the brick eagle he created for the new Eagle County administration building. The brick eagle was the major art feature for the new county meeting room. Agrell, a native of Cambridge, England, was the owner of British Classic Carvers in Denver.

During a topping-off party for the new county building, Shaw Construction welcomed residents to sign their names on a steel beam that marked the highest point of the new structure.

The City of Leadville lobbied the state legislatures to allow gambling in the community. The proposal caused alarm in Minturn.

40 years ago

Week of Nov. 27, 1980

Eagle Town Manager Tom Coyle resigned. He was the fifth town manager for Eagle since the town created the position six years earlier.

The Eagle County Historical Society and the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce formulated plans to open a museum in Eagle. Local rancher Loren Chambers offered to donate a historical barn located near the Eagle I-70 exit to house the local collection.

Vail residents Steven Hoschun and Catherine Sanders were among the 85 victims of the tragic MGM Grand Hotel fire in Las Vegas.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 26, 1970

According to figures from Eagle County Clerk Max Barz, one third of the county’s eligible voters did not cast ballots in the 1970 general election. Preelection registration showed there were 2,914 eligible voters in the county.

The state of Colorado predicted that during the coming year, 375 people would receive food stamp assistance in Eagle County. The total budgeted cost for that state assistance was estimated at $106,344.

Ski Club Vail planned its fourth annual ski swap at the Lodge at Vail.

Specials at the H.W. Lewis Store in Eagle included three packages of Keebler cookies for $1 and a three pound can of Folgers coffee for $2.49.

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 24, 1960

Union Carbide Company closed down its mineral exploration in the Horse Mountain area southeast of Eagle. The company reported it found low-grade silver and copper in the area after drilling 16 test holes. Company officials said they planned to return in the spring for further drilling.

More than 150 local 4-H Club members and parents attended an Achievement Day program in Eagle. Jimmy Grant won the national medal for field crops.

Four motorists lost their lives in two separate accidents along Vail Pass. The Enterprise reported that a total of seven people had died along the highway in 1960.

The Gypsum Rebekah Lodge hosted a public card parry at the IOOF Hall. Admission was 50 cents per player.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 23, 1950

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Gustafson sold their Avon ranch to a couple from Idaho. The purchase price was $29,000.

Three Red Cliff men accused of killing sheep on summer range along Vail Pass were sentenced to probation following their trial in Eagle.

The American Legion Post in Gypsum shipped $85 worth of gifts to a veteran’s center in Denver, earmarking the contribution for hospitalized veterans and their families.

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 22, 1940

In a front-page story, the Enterprise reminded readers about the new national alien registration requirement. The new law said all aliens, age 14 years old and older, had to report in person and be fingerprinted. “All noncitizens who have not yet registered are warned that severe penalties will follow a failure to comply with this federal law, the Enterprise reported.

Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Mae Cox published the official record for the 1940 election. Franklin Roosevelt carried the county with 1,480 votes compared to Wendell Willke’s 1,077. Willke did carry the Eagle district with 289 votes to Roosevelt’s’ 167.

In international war news, England was still being pounded by German bombers. “The tower of London, the ancient prison were famous prisoners were confined during the Elizabethan era, was smashed,” the Enterprise reported.