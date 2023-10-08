Time Machine: 30 years ago, housing concerns discussed in Vail

An editorial cartoon from cartoonist Don Sidle published in the Vail Trail on Oct. 15, 1993.

Vail Trail/Vail Daily archive

30 years ago

Oct. 15, 1993

Concerns over development in the Spraddle Creek area of Vail were raised in town, with the Vail Trail editorial section weighing in.

“If we don’t want to see aspen forests bladed down and gashes in slopes, we’d better be prepared to have tough-fisted zoning regulations,” the Vail Trail editor wrote in an opinion piece. “Think that’s unlikely? So do we. Second, if we don’t want to see development occur in some places, then we’d better come up with the wherewithal to keep it from happening.”

An editorial cartoon from cartoonist Don Sidle examined employee housing, suggesting that there would be no room for it amid a mountain metropolitan-style city.

40 years ago

Oct. 14, 1983

Support Local Journalism Donate



Wetlands in the proposed Homestake II water diversion project need more years of intensive study before the effects of dams in the area are known, the Vail Trail reported.

Quoting Dr. Terry Huffman, a Berkeley, California-based consultant, the Trail reported that previous hydrology studies by the project developers — Colorado Springs and Aurora — along with the U.S. Forest Service and Homestake II opponents, overlooked the effects on wetland vegetation.

“At stake are several hundred acres of pristine wetlands below the four diversion points, located on Fall Creek, West Cross Creek, East Cross Creek, and the main stream,” the Trail reported. “Opponents claim the diversions during spring runoff will dry up the wetlands, which they contend are supplied mostly by overflow. The two cities, along with the Forest Service, contend the wetlands are largely supplied with water from precipitation, rain and snowmelt from the mountain ridges, and groundwater stored in the glacier-scoured series of rocky ‘bowls’ beneath the valley floors.”

50 years ago

Oct. 12, 1973

Vail Mountain School’s first year of operation was off to a great start, the Vail Trail reported.

“With the opening of school this year, Vail Country Day School had a new name. The Vail Mountain School opened Tuesday, September 4 for 35 students, a 40 percent increase over last year,” the Vail Trail reported. “This year begins the expansion of the school into a full high school.”

60 years ago

Oct. 10, 1963

The Eagle Valley Enterprise celebrated 65 years in business with the publication of the paper’s Oct. 10, 1963 edition.

“The paper has survived a major fire which destroyed everything but the subscription list and a linotype — and in spite of that fire back in the early 1930s — not a single issue failed to be mailed,” the Enterprise reported. “There were times, however, when the temptation was to lock the door —and go fishing for a few weeks.”

70 years ago

Oct. 15, 1953

A strike at the mine in Gilman was ongoing, with representatives of the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers and its local, No. 581, telling the Empire Zinc Company that the local union had voted to turn down the company offer to settle the strike.

“A vote held in Red Cliff last night, resulted in 90 voting to continue striking, with 70 wanting to accept the company’s offer and go back to work,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “In the meantime more and more family heads are finding it necessary to leave the county in order to get established in a job before winter sets in, in order to feed and clothe his family, and many are finding work far from plentiful.”