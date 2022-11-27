Time machine: 30 years ago, Snag Park enjoyed by skiers and snowboarders on Vail Mountain following 30-acre clearing project

5 years ago

Nov. 29, 2017

The new Hotel Talisa opened to guests after an 18-month renovation project. The hotel, formerly Vail Cascade Resort & Spa, was purchased by Los Angeles-based Laurus Corp. in late 2015, the Vail Daily reported.

“When Laurus first announced the renovation project in early 2016, the work was expected to take about six months and cost about $36 million,” the Vail Daily reported. “The most recent fact sheet from the company put the cost of the project at roughly $60 million.”

20 years ago

Nov. 29, 2002

Leon Black, the Wall Street financier who took control of Vail Resorts in 1992, had announced his intention to leave the company’s board, the Vail Trail reported.

“Black is among five of the nine directors selected by Apollo Advisors who will be leaving the board,” the Vail Trail reported. “The change comes, Vail says in a proxy statement, because of a new New York Stock Exchange rule that company boards must have a majority of independent directors – meaning people who have no direct financial or other link to the company.”

Dusty DeLario snowboards through Snag Park during the 1992-93 season. DeLario was 60 years old at the time and was celebrated as one of the older snowboarders in the sport.

Vail Daily archive

30 years ago

Nov. 27, 1992

Skiers and snowboarders were enjoying the new Snag Park run, which was created by the cutting of 30 acres of trees during the summer months.

“Most of the remaining snags in snag park were cleared out over the summer,” the Vail Trail reported. “With some other tree cutting, 30 acres of more easily skied terrain were added to Vail Mountain this year.”

40 years ago

Nov. 25-28, 1982

Vail’s Thanksgiving weekend set skier attendance records, with 41,323 skiers hitting the slopes during the four-day weekend. On Friday, 13,466 skiers were on the slopes, and on Saturday 12,952 people skied Vail.

“On Friday and Saturday, the morning line-up of cars waiting to get off Interstate 70 stretched more than a mile east of town as skiers waited to get through the main-Vail 1-70 interchange entering Vail,” the Vail Trail reported. “Both the Vail Village and Lionshead parking structures, which nave more than 2,000 parking spaces between them, filled Friday and Saturday, forcing police to allow parking along the frontage road. Since completion of the Lionshead structure two years ago, both structures have filled only two or three days, and the number of cars parked along the road had never come close to what was seen this past weekend. More than 500 cars were parked along the road from east of Ford Park through town and past the VA curve west of Lionshead.”

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1972

Spider Siabich and Jean-Claude Killy were in Vail for Ski Magazine Week, which included pro racing and a pro-am and NASTAR Trials.

The event also included the United Airlines Classic, which included ski racing pro-am teams from Doral Cigarettes, Schlitz Brewery, Pepsi Cola, United Airlines and Ski Magazine.