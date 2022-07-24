Time Machine: 30 years ago, Tibet show in Vail suspected of manipulation from Chinese handlers

A photo from the July 31, 1992, edition of the Vail Trail shows a photo from a concert in Vail which was suspected of being manipulated Chinese handlers.

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

July 26, 2017

Vail Resorts set a goal to eliminate emissions, deliver zero waste to landfills and offset its overall impact to forest and habitat areas by 2030, the Denver Post reported.

“The company will purchase renewable energy to offset its 263,000 megawatt hours of electricity usage across all its resorts and will work with local utilities and governments near its resorts to push more renewable energy options into the local grids,” the Denver Post reported. “In addition to growing its recycling and composting programs and urging vendors to source recyclable products, Vail Resorts is committing to ‘minimizing and eliminating the impact of any future resort development’ by planting or restoring an acre of forest for every acre it displaces through operations.”

20 years ago

July 27-28, 2002

As the Vail Summer Sports Fest hit the valley, anglers were asked not to fish past noon as water levels dropped on area waterways.

The Colorado Division of Wildlife enacted a voluntary fishing ban on the Eagle River below Avon, and fishing guides on Gore Creek reported receiving notes on their vehicles threatening “damage to personal property if the guides were caught fishing Gore Creek past noon,” the Vail Trail reported.

Flows on Gore Creek were reported to have dropped below 10 cubic feet per second, about 12 percent of average.

30 years ago

July 26, 1992

Tibetan dancers at the Bravo! Music Festival were suspected of being overseen by Chinese handlers and putting on a show which was largely Chinese, offending attendees.

“The Chinese are manipulating Tibetan culture to make the world believe that conditions in Tibet are very good,” Thubte Samphel, from the Office of Tibet, the Dalai Lama’s official representative agency in the United States, told the Vail Trail.

“Ironically, the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency in 1959 recruited Tibetan guerillas and then flew them to Camp Hale, where they were trained in guerilla tactics,” the Vail Trail reported. “However, the U.S. government has officially adopted a hands-off policy regarding Tibet for fear of antagonizing Communists in Beijing.”

40 years ago

July 26, 1982

The public comment period for the Homestake II water diversion project officially ended as opposition mounted against the proposed diversion of about 21,000 acre-feet of water from the Holy Cross Wilderness.

“Several groups have already hinted that litigation may result if the Firest Serice approves a permit for the diversion project,” the Vail Trail reported.

50 years ago

July 28, 1972

Aspen artist Thomas W. Benton created a special poster to celebrate the Second Vail Symposium to be held in Vail August 4-5, the Vail Trail reported.

Benton was most well known for designing the 1970 “Hunter S. Thompson for Sheriff” poster featuring a sheriff’s star covered by a two-thumbed fist holding a button of peyote.

“Benton has also promised an exhibition of environmental graphics to be placed on display in the entryway of the lower level of the Lionshead Terminal during the two days of activities,” the Vail Trail reported.

The poster is currently on display in the Vail Municipal Building on South Frontage Road.

60 years ago

July 26, 1962

A fisherman from Arvada was rescued by helicopter from 11,500-foot New York Mountain in Eagle County after he was injured in a fall near New York Lake, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

The man’s hiking companion hiked 13 miles to Edwards to call the sheriff’s office, a rescue party found the injured man and early the next morning Helicopters, Inc., of Denver, “had a ‘copter in Glenwood. which was dispatched to New York Mountain to complete the rescue,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.