Time machine: 40 years ago, 13,000 guests ski Vail on a Monday

Big crowds visit Vail in January of 1983 as the resort offered $5 lift tickets in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Vail Trail archive

20 years ago

Jan. 10, 2003

Vail Resorts and the town of Vail were preparing for a big makeover, the Vail Trail reported.

A key element of the makeover was known as “Vail’s Front Door,” which sought to transform the main access point onto Vail Mountain in the area known as the Vista Bahn ski yard.

“A two-acre parcel behind the Lodge Tower will transfer parking and delivery traffic from the surface to underground,” the Vail Trail reported. “Above ground, 13 fractional units are proposed, as well as an 11,000-square-foot ski club building and a 13,000-square-foot spa that will be associated with the Lodge at Vail.”

In conjunction with Vail Resorts’ Front Door project, the town was set to contribute $10 million to add snowmelt surfacing, site lighting and furnishings, retaining walls, landscaping, and public plaza improvements, the Trail reported.

30 years ago

Jan. 15, 1993

The National Brotherhood of Skiers held its annual summit in Vail, bringing an estimated 5,000 skiers to town.

“The National Brotherhood of Skiers claims 14,000 members, making it the largest single ski club in the country,” the Vail Trail reported. “Founded in Aspen in 1973, the group gained non-profit status in 1975, its goal being to identify, select, and finance the training of potential Olympic caliber youths of African-American heritage.”

40 years ago

Jan. 14, 1983

The numbers were released from Vail Mountain’s $5 lift ticket promotion, which left the mountain “as close to full as it ever gets,” the Vail Trail reported.

The $5 daily lift ticket promotion was part of the company’s 20th birthday observance. Early figures showed that the $5 deal nearly tripled the average skier numbers, the Trail reported.

“Though officials at VA and the town of Vail and local business people were expecting a crowd, no one seems to have expected a crowd as big as the one that arrived,” the Vail Trail reported. “Nearly 13,000 people skied Vail Mountain Monday, and slightly over that number skied Tuesday. Beaver Creek, where the $5 lift ticket was also available, had 2,600 skiers Monday and 4,500 Tuesday. Last year, Vail Mountain averaged 5,100 skiers a day during the second week of January and Beaver Creek averaged 700.”

50 years ago

Jan. 12, 1973

Vail Associates reported a sizable increase in monthly revenues during the month of December, the Vail Trail reported.

“Lift revenues for December 1972 were $965,000, an increase of 25 percent over the same period in 1971,” the Vail Trail reported. “Vail Ski School took in a record $294,000, showing an increase of 32 percent over December 1971. Total skiers and spectators for December were up 13 percent from the same month the year previous, and monies for the period totaled $1,708,000, up 10 percent.”

60 years ago

Jan. 12, 1963

Local residents awoke to frigid temperatures of negative 51 degrees, frozen water pipes and frozen fuel lines, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“Eagle and Gypsum appeared to be the center of the deep freeze. Other sections of the county had cold weather — but not as arctic as those two towns,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “Temperatures in other areas ranged from near 40 below to mid-40 below. By mid-week temperatures moderated and snow began to fall.”

70 years ago

Jan. 14, 1953

The Eagle Valley Enterprise ran an editorial from attorney Duane Barnard of Granby, who said the Western Slope is not represented in the fight for water.

“The Slope has no Champion now, has had none since Congressman Taylor, but we do have a lot of people working very hard and very ably to represent the Slope in one of the toughest and most important battles it has ever fought, or ever will fight,” Barnard wrote.

Barnard warned against transmountain water diversions including the Big Thompson Project, the Moffat Tunnel, the Jones’ Pass Tunnel, the Boreas Pass ditch, the Hoosier Pass tunnel and the Blue River diversion.

“Through Gore Canon flows the water which finds its way to a great number of beneficial uses in Colorado and eventually down the main stem of the river to California and, yes, Mexico,” Barnard wrote. “The water must flow through Gore Canon for many reasons. Colorado, along with the upper basin states of Wyoming. Utah, New Mexico, and part of Arizona are obligated, under the Colorado River Compact, to allow roughly half of the Colorado at any given point to flow to the lower basin States of California, Nevada and the rest of Arizona. In addition, Mexico has the right by treaty, to a portion of this flow.”