Time Machine: 40 years ago, Beaver Creek opened, then closed the next day because of poor snow

Former President Gerald R. Ford, center, was one of the dignitaries on hand to celebrate opening day at Beaver Creek Resort 40 years ago. The day after the grand opening ceremony, the mountain closed because of poor snow conditions.

Daily file photo

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 17, 2015

The Eagle Valley Land Trust, in conjunction with Eagle County Open Space and the U.S. Forest Service, obtained a conservation easement for a 167-acre, highly visible area of the Lake Creek Valley.

A standing-room-only crowd assembled at Eagle Town Hall to support Eagle Town Manager Jon Stavney. Stavney officially resigned his post in a negotiated settlement with the town.

Eagle native son Dale Starr coached the Robert Morris University women’s volleyball tea to the NEC championship.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 16, 2010

Fire gutted the Mountain Toppers building in Dotsero. The cause of the blaze was accidental and the structure was deemed a total loss.

An Eagle man was charged with 14 different drug felonies following a three-month investigation by the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. The office reported that during 2010, two narcotics detectives had arrested 66 individuals for possession and/or distribution of illegal drugs.

A group of Gypsum residents were engaged in a “neighborhood war” according to the Eagle County Animal Services director. He said the neighbors were repeatedly calling animal services to report grievances against one another.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 14, 2000

The Eagle and Gypsum post offices had expansion plans. The addition to the Eagle Post Office created 1,700 new boxes.

Students at Eagle Valley High School were raising tilapia in the school’s bio-building. The students then sold the fish to Vail restaurants.

Susie Kincade was named coordinator of the upcoming community build park project at Eagle Ranch.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 20, 1990

Fire gutted the historic Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) Hall in downtown Gypsum. The cause of the fire was traced to a new furnace that had been installed in the building. The hall’s new owner — First Lutheran Church of Gypsum — had taken over ownership in 1989 and was renovating the structure to serve as a parish hall. The church had planned to hold its first official function at the building the day after it burned.

Eagle County District Court Judge Richard Hart dismissed a lawsuit filed by neighbors of the Eagle County Regional Airport. The residents were seeking damages in connection with the runway extension that had been completed the previous year.

Pastor Bruce Dunsdon of the Eagle Baptist Church ceremonially burned the congregation’s mortgage, signifying that the church building loan had been paid in full.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 18, 1980

Vail Associates Inc. hosted a grand opening for Beaver Creek, the company’s new mountain resort. More than 1,000 guests attended the event, with dignitaries including former President Gerald R. Ford and Colorado Gov. Richard Lamm.

After one day of operation, the new Beaver Creek ski area closed due to poor snow conditions. The management at the mountain decided it would be better to close the mountain than disappoint visitors.

Glen Ewing Sports celebrated its grand opening. The business was located along Grand Avenue in Eagle.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 17, 1970

The Eagle Valley Enterprise reported that several hunters had “gotten in dutch” for not complying with the state’s requirement to wear 500 square inches of blaze red. The law required the color be displayed on hunters’ heads and chests.

Skier Becky Ellison, a senior at EVHS, was selected as a member of the National Talent Squad. The designation was reserved for young skiers who showed outstanding promise of becoming members of the U.S. Ski Team.

Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs announced construction had begun on a coronary care/intensive care ward as well as a resident doctor’s quarters.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 15, 1960

Year-round fishing on the Eagle River was slated to begin on Jan. 1. “Limits of catch is the same as during the regular season, but the more hardy may fish all night if they want. There are no restrictions on hours. The only catch is you’ve gotta cut your own hole in the ice and have a valid fishing license for 1961 — a fine idea for a Christmas present,” reported the Enterprise.

The Crater Rebekah lodge observed Grands Night and elected Lena Mullen as Noble Grand.

The Eagle Lions Club welcomed area youngsters to the Santa Claus party at the Eagle airport followed by the free movie at the Eagle Theater.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 14, 1950

Walt Leiber was appointed Eagle Town Marshal.

Dick Morgan of the Eagle Valley Telephone Company announced that construction of a phone line would link Edwards and Eagle. The line was scheduled for construction in early 1951.

The Eagle School holiday program was titled “Christmas with the Old Lady Who Lived in a Shoe.”

A front-page letter from Santa Claus welcomed all local children to a holiday party on Dec. 23 at the Eagle airport followed by a free movie at the Eagle theater.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 13, 1940

After two lengthy meetings, the Eagle Town Board named Edward McHatton as town marshal. There were seven applicants for the job.

The Eagle Garden Club sponsored a holiday lighting contest.

The O.K. Barber Shop advertised, “for a smooth shave or a nifty haircut, see Bill the barber.”

Not to be outdone, the Silver Eagle Barber and Beauty Shop advertised, “Have a more romantic Christmas. You won’t need the lure of mistletoe when your hairstyle makes you look so lovely at night. You can be irresistible if you first call 11-FS for an appointment.”