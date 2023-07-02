Time Machine: 40 years ago, Betty Ford dedicates new Vail library

Betty Ford speaks at a dedication ceremony for the new Vail Library.

Vail Trail/Vail Daily archive

10 years ago

July 3, 2013

Fireworks were set to return to the valley after being cancelled the previous year, the Vail Daily reported.

“Fireworks are a big draw for Salute to the USA, as last year’s firework-free event proved,” the Daily reported. “With the Vail Valley — along with the rest of the state — gripped in a historic drought last year, communities cancelled their firework shows.”

20 years ago

July 3, 2003

Eagle County commissioners signed an agreement to bring U.S. Customs to the Eagle County Regional Airport, the Vail Daily reported.

“The agreement makes the airport the first one on the Western Slope with customs, said Eagle County Commissioner Tom Stone,” the Daily reported.

The customs service was set to serve private aviation, the Daily reported, with an estimated 300 international arrivals expected during the first year.

“I believe this could bring more business to the county,” Stone said. “If you can fly direct from Mexico, maybe you’ll want to buy your ski home here.”

30 years ago

July 9, 1993

An idea to create a bike path running from Vail Pass to the Glenwood Canyon had reached the planning phase, the Vail Trail reported.

Quoting Eagle County planner Ellie Caryl, the Trail reported that such a path could create recreational and commercial benefits for Eagle County as well as the Summit County and Glenwood Springs areas.

“She says the project might take five years or possibly 20, but Caryl and other agree the valley needs such a path,” the Trail reported. “Despite obvious benefits, the completion of the path through an already populated corridor presents a vast array of obstacles. It will take more than 35 miles of trail to connect Vail’s existing path to the Glenwood Canyon path, and planning involves a number of government agencies, public money, and convincing property owners to allow access to private land.”

40 years ago

July 4, 1983

The new Vail Public Library was officially dedicated at an event featuring former First Lady Betty Ford.

The Vail Trail covered the event and reported that Ford recalled taking trips to the library in her hometown as a child.

“That experience was for her, as similar experiences are for other children, an important part of growing up and learning,” the Vail Trail reported.

Developers break ground on the Sundown Condominiums in EagleVail. Vail Trail/Vail Daily archive

50 years ago

July 6, 1973

Developers broke ground on the Sundown Condominiums, located adjacent to the 18th green of the EagleVail golf course, the Vail Trail reported.

“Attending the ground breaking of Sundown Condominiums located in the Eagle-Vail development at Grouse Mountain are (from left): Gene Miller, construction foreman with Leach and Arnold Construction and Engineering; Fred Creek, prime developer of Eagle/Vail; Bill Holden, Sundown developer; and Bill Ruoff, architect for Sundown,” the Trail reported.

60 years ago

July 4, 1963

Construction firms from Kansas City and a Golden were awarded a joint contract to build a 5.5-mile tunnel to siphon water from the Homestake Lake water development project, taking water from Eagle County to Aurora and Colorado Springs, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“W. A. Smith Contracting Co. of Kansas City, Mo. and Quad Construction Co., of Golden was lowest of 15 bids submitted for the multi-million-dollar project,” the Enterprise reported. “Their bid was $4,274,235. Next was made by Perini Corp. of Massachusetts, $4,201,656.”

The Homestake tunnel was a part of the $57 million Homestake water development project involving water from the head of the Eagle River to be delivered to Aurora and Colorado Springs, the Enterprise reported.

“The tunnel will be an arched bore nine feet in diameter and 11 feet tall, running 5.5 miles through the mountains above Leadville to carrel water from Homestake Lake, south of Red Cliff, to Turquoise Lake,” the Enterprise reported.