Time Machine: 40 years ago City Market opens its first Eagle County supermarket in Avon

A military Jeep parade motors through Camp Hale in this World War II era photo.

Photo courtesy Eagle County Historical Society and Eagle Valley Library District

5 years ago

Week of Oct. 29, 2015

After two years of work, the town of Gypsum said the LEDE reservoir enlargement project was nearly complete. The town expanded the height of the earth dam at the site from 44 feet to 65 feet, increasing its storage capacity to 947 acre feet. The project price tag was $5.2 million.

The Eagle Valley Middle School football team hosted its annual Haunted Barn fund-aiser at the Brush Creek Park.

As the town looked to its future, Clark Anderson of the Sonoran Institute offered a unique idea during Eagle’s 20/20 event. He suggested the best way to attract new business to town might be an effort to make sure Eagle was “cool.”

10 years ago

Week of Oct. 28, 2010

One person died in a house fire that gutted an Upper Kaibab residence during the early morning hours of Oct. 26

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce reported its finances were back in the black. The previous spring, faced with debt and dwindling membership and revenues, the 70-year-old organization considered disbanding.

Eagle police were called to the FedEx office in town when a courier picked up a package that strongly smelled like marijuana. Investigation of the package revealed it contained two bags of weed and a couple of dryer sheets.

20 years ago

Week of Oct. 26, 2000

Union Pacific Railroad officials told the Eagle County Commissioners that they were “banking” the Tennessee Pass rail line for future uses. That means development of a bike path along the railroad tracks was unlikely.

Eagle Town Board members urged the county commissioners to turn down a proposal for the Adam’s Rib golf course development at Frost Creek. Town officials argued that the proposal didn’t reflect the goals of the Eagle Area Community Plan.

A recreation center was identified as the town of Gypsum’s top priority.

Tony Powell and Lynnea Tamsen were crowned Eagle Valley High School homecoming king and queen.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 1, 1990

Dirt work started at the Eagle County Airport on a $3.55 million project to strengthen the main runway and widen the taxiways.

Dave Vroman was hired as the first full-time, paid employee for the Gypsum Fire Department. Vroman has served as the volunteer fire chief for eight years.

In addition to deciding various county offices such as clerk and recorder, treasurer and assessor, Eagle County voters were facing a ballot issue seeking funding for a television translator system. The proposal would provide an over-the-air signal for Denver stations to 90% to 95% of county residents.

Statewide, Colorado voters were presented with an amendment that would allow limited gambling in Central City and Black Hawk.

40 years ago

Week of Oct. 30, 1980

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided against filing charges related to HBE Corps alleged violation of federal laws protecting wetland areas. Instead, the Corps presented HBE with a list of four reclamation projects for property along Brush Creek.

Alan Hart, a former Eagle County Sheriff’s Officee deputy, was circulating a recall petition against Sheriff Jack Haynes. The petition claimed Haynes showed no concern for his deputies personal feelings or for general office morale.

City Market opened its new Avon supermarket, the first operation in Eagle County.

A Halloween night party was planned at the Eagle Recreation Center on Broadway for area preschool and elementary age kids.

50 years ago

Week of Oct. 29, 1970

Horner Construction Company of Denver was awarded a $3 million contract to build 2.5 miles of Interstate 70 west of Wolcott. The contract specified a time frame of 220 “workable” days.

The Enterprise urged residents to cast ballots “despite a dull election campaign.” The only local race was for Eagle County Assessor. Incumbent Clair Bertroch of Gypsum was facing a challenge from Democrat Vern Seaman of Bond.

The Rainbow Girls of Eagle asked local hunters to donate animal hides to the club as a fundraiser. The girls even offered a pick-up service.

60 years ago

Week of Oct. 27, 1960

A tire blowout resulted in a power outage in the Eagle Valley and a near-death experience for a Breckenridge man. The strange turn of events began when the tire blew on a truck traveling two miles west of Eagle. The driver then lost control of his pickup and plowed through a field and hit a power pole. According to an eyewitness, a passenger in the vehicle got out of the truck and grabbed a power line. He was lifted six feet in the air and enveloped in a cloud of blue flames. The man sustained burns on his arms, hands, hips an feet and the resulting power outage lasted for two hours.

The Eagle County Democrats sponsored a free showing of “The Girl Most Likely,” starring Mitzi Gaynor, at the Eagle Theater. The Eagle Chamber of Commerce planned an election night dance at the Eagle Gym with “televisions and phone line to election headquarters.”

With the general election only a week away, the Eagle County Clerk and Recorder announced that there were 347 more county voters eligible to cast ballots. The gain was attributed, in part, to interest in the John F. Kennedy/Richard Nixon presidential race.

70 years ago

Week of Oct. 26, 1950

The Eagle County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis received a check for $655 from its parent organization to help pay for the medical care of local polio patients.

A front page advertising banner urged local residents to come out and support their favorite team at the Eagle High School/Eagle County High School football game. The contest was set to be played on Halloween.

80 years ago

Week of Oct. 25, 1940

A story in the Enterprise claimed that “tall, thin persons need less sleep than short and stocky persons.”

Across the country, men between the ages of 21 and 35 braced themselves for a military draft after a selective services call for registration.

In international news, furious air battles continued across England, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The report noted that while Berlin was raining “tremendous blows” on London and other sites, the Germans hadn’t been able to completely defend their home front. “British flyers increased the length and ferocity of raids on the capitol and industrial centers and Germany has begun to evacuate children from Berlin,” the Enterprise dispatch reported.