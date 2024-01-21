Time Machine: 40 years ago, poaching of elk becomes a problem in Eagle County

30 years ago

Jan. 21, 1994

Vail Associates gained approval of its Beaver Creek master plan amendments from the Eagle County Planning Commission, the Vail Trail reported.

A $15 million infrastructure project was being planned, including a chairlift in Bachelor Gulch. The county had also approved more than 700 units in lower Bachelor Gulch in 1992, bringing the amended master plan total to 1,494 additional units to be built in Beaver Creek and upper Bachelor Gulch.

“With timely county approval of the plan, home construction could get underway by 1995,” the Trail reported.

Elk navigate the deep snow in Dowd Junction in January of 1984. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a program to feed the animals was having problems due to poachers, thieves, and “Looky Lous.” Vail Trail/Vail Daily archive

40 years ago

Jan. 27, 1984

An immense amount of snow, combined with extremely cold temperatures spurred an effort to feed deer and elk herds in Eagle county, but authorities reported that some of those plans were being spoiled by onlookers, poachers, and people stealing feed.

Colorado Division of Wildlife game warden Bill Heicher predicted that most of the fawns would die before winter’s end.

“The biggest problem is the Looky Lous,” Heicher said. “Sightseers and camera bugs are every place they know they’re feeding.”

Recent temperatures had ranged between -17 degrees and 30 degrees Fahrenheit, and there was a snow depth of 18 to 30 inches in the EagleVail area, and up to 40 inches in Homestake Valley, where a number of elk were wintering.

Herds were being fed in Dowd Junction, Homestake Valley, Arrowhead, Beaver Creek, and Red Canyon west of Wolcott.

As many as 40 onlookers have been spotted in one area, but most of the time “It’s just a constant stream,” Heicher said. “One or two vehicles parked. They’ll leave, others will come.”

Another big problem was poachers preying on the exposed animals in the valley flats, the Trail reported.

“Heicher said he has received reports that six elk and five deer have been poached in areas around Gypsum, Colorado River, Minturn, and State Bridge,” the Trail reported.

And one of the most frustrating problems was people walking off with feed stored for the animals, the Trail reported, quoting Heicher.

“We’re stockpiling it in some areas to cut down on some logistics,” Heicher said, “and people are walking off with it to use for their horses, cows — I don’t know what they’re doing with it.”

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1974

Opposition was voiced over the approval of a West Vail development known as Vail West Ridge, the Vail Trail reported.

The project, located at the south side of the West Vail interchange, called for a 200-unit hotel and a 95-unit condotel.

Those units were among some 6,000 units approved by the Eagle County Planning Commission in a span of 30 days, the Trail reported.

Concerns were centered around “economic determinants, soil instability and other limitations, density, employee housing and recreational amenities,” the Trail reported.

60 years ago

Jan. 23, 1964

Gov. John Love was scheduled to be the honored guest at a Republican dinner in Vail in February, County Chairman Robert Burford told the Eagle Valley Enterprise.

“Mr Burford stated he felt this county is singularly honored in receiving the governor’s acceptance to the dinner, in that he was invited to many areas of the state during the week, when annually the birthday of Abraham Lincoln is observed at various Republican gatherings,” the Enterprise reported.

70 years ago

Jan. 28, 1954

Some 250,000 fishermen, hunters, campers, skiers and hikers were estimated to have visited the White River National Forest seeking outdoor recreation in 1953, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“These numbers are estimated from traffic counts, check stations and known use of different areas through periodic check counts,” the Enterprise reported.

Improvements were made to three campgrounds in the White River National Forest “but it was impossible to do the necessary work on thirty other areas because of lack of funds for this year,” the Enterprise reported. “All of the 450 miles of forest roads were kept useable and 175 miles were given thorough maintenance by the Forest Road Crew. Two trail bridges were constructed primarily for the use of livestock and several large culverts were placed where needed. About 1,200 miles of trails were maintained during the past season, and 12 miles were reconstructed in sections that were worn out or unsafe.”

120 years ago

Jan. 21, 1904

George A. Morrison was discharged by Justice W. H. Harris after being accused of murdering Harvey White, to whom Morrison had leased property, on Morrison’s property in El Jebel.

White’s death came after an argument between the two men, in which White produced a gun and Morrison responded with a gun of his own, shooting and killing White.

“The coroner’s jury exonerated Mr. Morrison, and upon the completion of the preliminary hearing Justice Harris discharged him,” the Eagle County Blade reported. “It was a very evident case of justifiable self-defense.”