Time machine: 40 years ago, remodeled Gore Creek Schoolhouse becomes a museum of Vail history

5 years ago

Sept. 11, 2017

Vail town hall filled to capacity for a Vail Planning and Environmental Commission meeting regarding a rezone of a 23.3-acre parcel of land north of Interstate 70 in East Vail that was recently found to be owned by Vail Resorts. The commission sent a recommendation to the Vail Town Council to approve rezoning the property into housing and open-space designations.

“Most of those in the meeting room seemed to be opposed to the proposal,” the Vail Daily reported. “Resident Alan Danson recommended that the town and the ski company work a deal for town-owned property east of the Middle Creek apartments. That would allow construction of housing that could be walking distance to work for many employees. Other residents talked about the potential of adding more residents to an area that already sees a lot of traffic and other pressure. Others talked about wildlife and the bighorn sheep, elk and other creatures frequently seen on the property.”

10 years ago

Sept. 7, 2012

The Eagle River Water and Sanitation District and Vail Resorts signed a water agreement deemed “historic” by those involved, the Vail Daily reported.

The deal allows Vail Mountain to have access to as much as 100 acre-feet of water in Black Lakes, atop Vail Pass, in exchange for allowing the water district to use the resort’s snowmaking pipeline to pump water out of the Eagle River and into Mill Creek.

“Water rights attorney Glenn Porzak, who represents both Vail Resorts and the Water District, said it’s the first time he knows of in which a water district is using an on-mountain snowmaking system to enhance water flows,” the Vail Daily reported.

“Both sides get a real benefit out of it,” Porzak said. “It was kind of a perfect thing – Vail lets the District use its upper system to get water all the way into Mill Creek so they then can put it into Gore Creek at the upper reaches of the town, then the return is that if we really need some more snow this season, (the Water District) will make some Black Lakes water available.”

30 years ago

Sept. 5-6, 1992

The UCI World Cup Finals cross-country mountain bike race took place in Vail, and was won by Ned Overend of Durango. Ruthie Matthes and Thomas Frischknecht received crystal globes for top finishes on the overall series. More than 400 riders participated in the Subaru Citizen’s Challenge in Vail.

Dorothy VanSchaack Carroll, the first school teacher in the Gore Creek Schoolhouse in 1922, rights the bell to announce that “school is back in session.” The old schoolhouse has been remodeled as a museum.

The Vail Trail archives, 1982

40 years ago

Sept. 5, 1982

The weather refused to cooperate for the planned dedication of the Gore Creek Schoolhouse as a museum of local history.

“Even with the rain, however, about 25 persons were present, including Dorothy Van Schaack Carroll, the first teacher to teach in the building,” the Vail Trail reported. “Mrs. Carroll spoke about her early experiences as a school teacher in the Gore Valley, and remembered her classes in the old schoolhouse in the 1920s. The day after, with better weather, the schoolhouse/museum was officially dedicated by former President Gerald Ford. Nearly 200 persons attended.”

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1972

The annual field meeting of the White River National Forest Advisory Council was held in Vail.

The group discussed water diversion projects and the Beaver Creek Olympic Site, expressing concern that environmental planning be achieved so as to have the least impact on such things as the land, the people, the wildlife and the environment in general, the Vail Trail reported.

“The group toured the area of the proposed Beaver Creek Olympic Site along with Vail, Minturn, Grouse Mountain, Avon and McCoy Creek,” the Vail Trail reported. “They viewed the land so they could see how the land is changing from a rural to an urban area, and to glean ideas as to how to keep this development quality development.”

60 years ago

Sept. 6, 1962

Eagle County had 226 fewer voters registered than in 1960, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported, citing figures from the county clerk’s office.

“There are 2228 persons registered this year as against the 2454 1960 figure,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “The Democrats chalk up 1045; Republicans 625 and Independents 558. The 1960 party figures were — Democrats, 1152; Republicans 677; Independents 625.”