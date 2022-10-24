Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Associates plans ‘biggest advertising campaign ever’

An advertisement planned for the November 1982 issues of the country's major ski publications featured the slogan "The Vail Valley. There's no comparison."

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

Oct. 25, 2017

The town of Vail made budgetary plans to create the two-person Vail Housing Department, doubling the number of people working solely on housing in the town, the Vail Daily reported.

The new housing department would include a director and an administrative person.

“Much of the town’s housing-development work has been done for some time by Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther – along with his other responsibilities,” the Vail Daily reported, quoting Vail Town Manager Greg Clifton.

“That’s a lot for one person,” Clifton said. “It’s not a sustainable arrangement.”

10 years ago

Oct. 27, 2012

Vail Mountain’s new Gondola 1 progressed rapidly in recent weeks and is on schedule to open Nov. 16, the Vail Daily reported.

The gondola was reported to cut ride time to Mid-Vail by 1.5 minutes and increase uphill capacity by 20 percent.

“The name of Vail’s new gondola, which is still being called Gondola 1 commemorating Vail’s original gondola in that location, hasn’t yet been announced,” the Vail Daily reported.

20 years ago

Oct. 25, 2002

The Vail Town Council upheld a decision by the Vail Planning Commission to approve a development plan for the 142-unit affordable housing project at Middle Creek.

The council rejected an appeal of the $23-million project, which alleged that the construction of the Middle Creek housing project would depress property values and lower adjacent property owners’ quality of life.

30 years ago

Oct. 14, 1992

The 12-year Glenwood Canyon project was officially completed, with Gov. Roy Romer cutting the ribbon on the Hanging Lake Tunnels, the last leg of Interstate 70 in Colorado.

The 12-mile project began in western Eagle County near Dotsero and ended at the city of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County.

“Romer said that this highway project demonstrated that ‘we can have it both ways,’ according to transportationhistory.org. “He further noted, ‘We can preserve the environment of the past, create architectural monuments of the present and set an example of how to do it in the future.'”

40 years ago

Oct. 15, 1982

Vail Associates was planning, as reported by the Vail Trail, “its biggest advertising campaign ever,” a $450,000 effort which included ads in the November editions of national skiing publications and on Denver television stations.

The Trail quoted Charlie Maas, director of advertising and public relations for the company’s Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek operations.

“The new ad campaign is aimed at selling the Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek ski resorts as one entity, Maas said, under the title of the ‘Vail Valley,'” according to the Trail.

“We want to unite the valley,” Maas said. “The best thing we can do for the valley is a valley-wide advertising campaign.”

50 years ago

Oct. 13, 1972

The Vail Trail, quoting State Game Manager Wayne Sandfort, said big game hunting in Colorado should be good to excellent during the remainder of the fall.

“Aerial game counts of elk tree areas indicate there are more elk in Colorado this year than at any other point in history,” the Vail Trail reported.

Oct. 27, 1972

The Eagle-Piney Water Protection Association became the Colorado Rivers Council in a move designed to allow the organization to operate as an environmental group allied with organized recreational and agricultural interests.

The EPWPA helped defeat a $200 million Denver Water Board bond issue which sought to create a 40,000 acre foot water storage area in the Piney Lake area, a move which proved the group is “a viable organization with a proven track record,” said the group’s president and founder, Roger Brown.

60 years ago

Oct. 25, 1962

Homer Righetti, 58, of Cayucos, Calif., became the first victim of the big game season in Eagle County in two years, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“Mr. Righetti’s body was found laying in a rocky area of Mt. Adam Monday afternoon by his hunting partner, Richard Hilliard, also of Cayucos,” the Enterprise reported. “The two hunted on the mountain top, a short distance from the forks of Brush Creek. Mr. Hilliard stated he missed his partner, called to him several times and when be got no answer, went back over his trail, and found Mr. Righetti laying in the rocks. Hilliard thought he had fallen and struck his head on a rock.”