Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Symposium examines ‘water options for tomorrow’

Rep. Ray Kogovsek, who served as three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1985, speaks at the Vail Symposium in September of 1982. Kogovsek, who represented Colorado's Third Congressional District, called for increased planning for state water policy.

Vail Daily archive

5 years ago

Sept. 22, 2017

The Vail community gathered at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater to celebrate the life of Bob Parker, a 10th Mountain Division veteran who went on to become Vail’s first marketing specialist.

“Parker lobbied for the current alignment of Interstate 70 through the Eagle River Valley and away from a wilderness area through Red Buffalo,” the Vail Daily reported. “He lobbied against a Front Range plan to suck water out of the Holy Cross Wilderness. Always a wilderness advocate, he was part of a group who became the first group of private citizens to successfully sue the U.S. Forest Service. They wanted to halt a logging operation near Vail. They did.”

20 years ago

Week of Sept. 15-21

The U.S. Forest Service and National Ski Areas Association updated and bolstered a long-standing Memorandum of Understanding that emphasizes collaboration, environmental education and the importance of public-private partnerships in providing developed recreational facilities, the Vail Trail reported.

“Top agency and industry officials say the agreement highlights areas of mutual interest,” the Vail Trail reported. “But some watchdog groups questioned the deal, worrying that the emphasis on developed recreation could come at the expense of sound ecosystem management.”

Andy Stahl, executive director of Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, was quoted in the Vail Trail’s coverage.

“These types of MOUs have as their primary, unstated purpose the shackling of overzealous local Forest Service regulators,” Stahl said.

30 years ago

Sept. 18, 1992

Vail Mountain received the No. 1 ski resort in North America designation by Ski Magazine for the fifth year in a row, the Vail Trail reported.

“The rankings were released this week in the publication’s October issue, which showed Vail ranking the top 10 in 12 of 15 categories,” the Vail Trail reported. “Beaver Creek placed 14th in overall rankings.”

In August of 1992, the annual Snow Country survey ranked Vail as the top resort in the U.S., with Whistler/Blackcomb taking the top spot for No. 1 resort in North America.

40 years ago

Sept. 24, 1982

The Vail Trail published coverage of the 12th annual Vail Symposium annual event, which took place Sept. 17-18, 1982, and brought Colorado water policy decision makers to Vail in an event titled “Water: Options For Tomorrow.”

One of the event sponsors was a group called The Colorado Forum, which included William Coors of Adolph Coors Company, Paul Hellman of Mobil Oil Corporation, Donald Hoffman of Central Bank of Denver, and Will F. Nicholson Jr. of Colorado National Bankshares, the Vail Trail reported.

The Trail quoted Colorado Forum Director Herrick Roth in saying “Colorado must develop its unused water resources,” adding “The inter-relationship between the Front Range and Western Colorado will become even more pronounced … as water becomes increasingly scarce.”

The Vail Symposium annual event recorded the lowest attendance “since the first Vail Symposium 12 years ago,” the Vail Trail reported, with fewer than 200 persons registered to attend the two-day gathering.

50 years ago

Sept. 17-23, 1972

A local man was fined by the Forest Service for driving a jeep on the back side of Vail Mountain.

The Vail Trail reported that the man drove “through China Bowl and straight up Ricky’s Run.”

The Trail reported said an increase in enforcement in the area was necessary “in order to protect the fragile high mountain terrain around the Vail area,” adding “one set of tracks off an established road entices others to follow and soon the mountain sides area scarred with ruts.”

60 years ago

Sept. 20, 1962

Extremely high fire danger beset the high country, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported, with one fire burning in the area of what would become Vail.

“The Minturn Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire on Gore Creek Saturday night that burned 50 acres,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “A fire at Meredith near Basalt was reported last evening, and a request for 50 men was made. Ten men went from the Eagle district.”