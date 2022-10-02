Time machine: 40 years ago, Vail Town Council votes to condemn West Vail land

5 years ago

Oct. 3, 2017

The Vail Town Council voted 5-2 in favor of rezoning a 23.3-acre parcel in East Vail owned by Vail Resorts, with Council members Kim Langmaid and Jen Mason dissenting.

The approval split the parcel in two sections, the Vail Daily reported, with one 17.9-acre section zone as natural area preservation and one 5.4-acre parcel zoned as housing.

The Rocky Mountain Bighorn Society spoke out against the effort, saying the animals visit the area that has been rezoned for housing.

The steep geography of the parcel also creates development challenges, the Vail Daily reported.

“Council member Dick Cleveland said Vail Resorts ‘will have a very big mountain to climb’ before any building take place at the site,” the Vail Daily reported. “But, Cleveland added, the resort company deserves the right to attempt to develop the land for workforce housing.”

Local architect Michael Hazard, who supported the rezoning request, said building on the open space in East Vail will take “a very talented developer with a lot of conviction,” the Vail Daily reported.

“It’s going to be tough,” Hazard said. “We need a good, creative team to come together and exceed everyone’s expectations.”

20 years ago

Oct. 4, 2002

A new plan for the White River National Forest failed to identify ski area operations as an authorized use of an inventoried roadless area, according to an appeal of the plan from Vail Resorts.

“According to VR’s appeal of the plan, the resort company would like to see the Game Creek parcel completely removed from the list of inventoried roadless areas,” the Vail Trail reported. “In its appeal, VR urges the Forest Service to clarify that ski resort operations may occur in any part of an inventoried roadless area allocated for resort development.”

30 years ago

Oct. 8, 1992

The reorganization plan of Vail Associates and its parent company, Gillett Holdings Inc., officially went into effect.

“The plan, which receiving court confirmation Aug. 3, makes Apollo Ski Partners Ltd. the new majority of the reorganized Gillett Holdings company and its subsidiaries, which includes the Vail and Beaver Creek ski resorts,” the Vail Trail reported. “The announcement brings to a close more than a year-and-a-half struggle to restructure $1.3 billion in debt, resulting largely from the company’s television holdings. Under the plan the company’s debt was pared to $400 million through a complex set of stock, bond and case settlements with creditors. A total of $366 million in debt was absolved in the settlement. Former Vail Associates owner George Gillett will remain as chairman of the reorganized company, with certain stock rights available to him in addition to a $1.5 million annual salary.”

The Vail Trail ran a prepared statement from Apollo principal Craig Cogut.

“We have a tremendous asset here,” Cogut said in the statement. “In working with Vail’s management team, we intend to do all we can to make sure that the superb quality of the valley remains intact and, if possible, enhanced. We look forward to a long and enjoyable relationship with the entire Vail Valley community.”

The Vail Town Council voted in favor of condemning this parcel of land in West Vail in 1982 after negotiations to purchase the land reached a stalemate.

Vail Trail archives

40 years ago

Oct. 5, 1982

The Vail Town Council approved an ordinance authorizing the town’s legal staff to proceed with condemnation action on Tract D of the Vail das Schone Filing No. 1, a 6.2-acre parcel of land in West Vail owned by Hud Wirth of Chicago.

The parcel was located adjacent to the West Vail Texaco, bounded on the east and north by Chamonix.

Town officials negotiated unsuccessfully to purchase the land for nearly three years, “seeing it as the only remaining piece of land in West Vail suitable for a neighborhood park,” the Vail Trail reported.

Quoting Vail Town Manager Richard Caplan, the Trail said the negotiations were at “an absolute stalemate,” necessitating the use of eminent domain.

“Caplan said a difference in opinion about the value of the land is the apparent cause of the stalemate,” the Vail Trail reported. “Caplan said the town offered the full price of an appraisal commissioned by the town, about $750,000, but Wirth refused the offer.”

50 years ago

Oct. 5, 1972

The new portion of Interstate 70 west of Vail, connecting the towns of Vail and Eagle, was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The head of the state highway department, Charles Shumate, was on hand for the ribbon cutting, along with Vail Mayor John Dobson and Eagle Mayor Bill Miller.

“Motorists will now be able to enjoy the convenience of a four-lane highway all the way from Vail to Eagle,” the Vail Trail reported.