Time machine: 50 years ago, construction begins on Chairs 8 and 9 on Vail Mountain

An illustration published in the July 20, 2012, edition of the Vail Daily.

Vail Daily archive

10 years ago

July 19, 2012

Vail Mountain CEO Rob Katz unveiled plans for Epic Discovery, a plan to bring zipline tours into Game Creek Bowl, education centers that provide information about forest health, Segway trails and tours, and a Game Creek Deck and Lookout Tower offering a panoramic viewing balcony.

“We’re re-imagining what summer can be like,” Katz told a packed house in the community room atop the Lionshead Parking Structure.

Eagle County Commissioner Jon Stavney called the project a “game changer” for summer tourism in the valley.

20 years ago

July 24, 2002

Adelphia Communications founder John Rigas was arrested by federal agents on charges of concealing billions of dollars from investors, falsifying operational statistics and using corporate funds for personal gains.

“Those gains include two Beaver Creek condos,” the Vail Trail reported.

One of the Beaver Creek condos was owned by Rigas’ son Timothy, who was also charged with fraud.

“That property is worth more than $4.5 million, according to Eagle County records,” the Vail Trail reported.

30 years ago

July 24, 1992

The cost of an unrestricted season pass for Vail and Beaver Creek was raised from $1,200 to $1,300, the Vail Trail reported, and a Nov. 15, 1992, deadline was set, after which time the unrestricted season pass would cost $1,400.

“George Gillett, VA president, said the prices reflect a ‘superb value,’ considering all the improvements in the past seven years,” the Vail Trail reported.

“This winter our guests will see four new lifts at Vail, the addition of 200 seats at Two Elk restaurant, and enhanced snowmaking to Beaver Creek Mountain,” Gillett told the Trail.

40 years ago

July 23, 1982

The Vail Trail, quoting Summit County Sheriff Bob Farris, reported that there may be anywhere from 300 to 3,000 Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang members and their friends rolling through Eagle County on their way to an August party at a campground in Officer’s Gulch just east of Copper Mountain.

“Despite the Angels’ denial of any trouble, Farris isn’t taking any chances,” the Vail Trail reported. “The sheriff is planning to close the Vail bike trail between Frisco and Copper Mountain. Farris also said a detection system is being set up to track the club’s movements across Colorado.”

A photo from the July 21, 1972 edition of the Vail Trail newspaper shows tree removal underway in the area which will house the Chair 8 lift line.

Vail Daily archive

50 years ago

July 21, 1972

Construction got underway on two new lifts and three new runs on the west side of Vail Mountain.

“Chair 8 starts just in front of the LionsHead Centre complex and traverses up the mountain (past 30 towers) for a distance of 4,700 feet and with a vertical rise of 1,426 feet taking 9 minutes to make it,” the Vail Trail reported. “Chair 9 is a 12-minute trip and takes off near the top of ‘8’ also with a vertical rise of 1,426 feet traveling 5,766 feet to the top, just east of Eagles Nest. Lift 8 will have 195 double chairs and Lift 9 will have 239.”

Of the three new trails being constructed, one “was named ‘Minnie’s Mile’ after Minot Dole, father of the 10th Mountain Division,” the Vail Trail reported.