Time Machine: 50 years ago, First Lady of Nebraska visits Vail on a fishing trip

5 years ago

Sept. 2, 2017

Rideshare service Lyft announced it had started operations in the Vail area, the Vail Daily reported.

“Gabe Cohen, Lyft’s general manager for the Rocky Mountain region, said the August launch was successful for both riders and drivers,” the Vail Daily reported. “The company doesn’t disclose its driver numbers, but Cohen said the service has ‘the right number’ of drivers right now.”

20 years ago

August 30, 2002

A long-stewing debate over logging as a means of fire-proofing mountain communities gained traction after the Bush administration announced a new forest fire management initiative.

“Environmental groups agree that focused efforts are needed to protect homes and businesses, but argue that such projects should be limited to forest areas immediately surrounding communities,” the Vail Trail reported. “They say the Bush plan would give the Forest Service and logging companies carte blanche to conduct questionable logging in forests far from any towns.”

30 years ago

August 28, 1992

The historic Elliott log cabin in West Vail, located along Gore Greek in the Intermountain neighborhood, received new protections from the Eagle County Commissioners, the Vail Trail reported.

The county commissioners approved guidelines stating that the cabin could not be substantially altered and the lot may not be further subdivided. The cabin was built in 1914 on a 160-acre homestead plot by Henry and Pauline Elliott.

40 years ago

Sept. 1, 1982

An article about Minturn was printed in the September 1982 edition of National Geographic Magazine detailing how the Foundation for Urban and Neighborhood Development helped Minturn, Gilman and Red Cliff maintain a different lifestyle from the massive ski resort development taking place nearby.

Nebraska First Lady Pat Exon (center) with her friends (left to right): Delores Castellaw of California; Dorothy Hyatt of Nebraska, Betty Scarborough of California and Mabie Jorgensen of Nebraska, as featured in the Sept. 1, 1972 edition of the Vail Trail.

Vail Daily archive

50 years ago

Sept. 1, 1972

The Sept. 1, 1972 edition of the Vail Trail featured a photograph of Nebraska First Lady Pat Exon with her friends Delores Castellaw of California, Dorothy Hyatt of Nebraska, Betty Scarborough of California and Mabie Jorgensen of Nebraska.

The group was pictured holding their fishing poles Vail while paying a short visit to the village before embarking on a five-day fishing trip.

Pat Exon was born in Nebraska but lived in Colorado as a child and met her future husband, J.J. Exon, while working for the Union Pacific railroad. J.J. Exon was governor of Nebraska for eight years before serving 16 years in the U.S. Senate.

60 years ago

August 30, 1962

Western Slope Republicans rallied against the Kennedy administration at a gathering in Eagle City Park, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

Congressman Peter Dominick said that in order to prevent the passage of taxing bills proposed by the President, Colorado voters must elect congressmen who will not vote a party line on Kennedy’s proposed tax spending policies, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“Dominick is now in the U. S. House of Representatives and is a candidate for the Senate, opposing John Carroll,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “He introduced Leo Sommerville, Fruita rancher, who is running against Wayne Aspinaii for the House.”