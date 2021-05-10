Time Machine: 50 years ago, Gilman mining ceases after fertilizer plant shutdown in Illinois

This photo shows the Gilman Mine property years after the zinc mining operation closed down.

5 years ago

Week of May 12, 2012

John Schneiger, a former city manager in Fruita and New Port Richey, Florida, was hired as Eagle’s new town manager.

A 76-year-old McCoy man — Thomas Landauer, was killed in a predawn hit-and-run accident along Colorado Highway 131 north of Wolcott.

Zeth Ramsey, a graduate of Eagle Valley High School and Colorado Mesa University, signed as a free agent with the San Diego Chargers.

10 years ago

Week of May 12, 2011

RED Development of Kansas City, Missouri, presented a revised plan for its Eagle River Station retail/residential project located east of town. The proposal included 582,000 square feet of commercial space and 550 rental units for the 88-acre property.

Eagle planned a new spring event called the Get Out Expo. Events planned for the celebration included a 10K trail run called the Boneyard Boogie.

A group of local seniors traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, where they visited the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Grand Ol’ Opry and the Opryland Hotel.

20 years ago

Week of May 10, 2001

Downvalley community members turned out in droves to help build a new playground at the Eagle Ranch subdivision. More than 500 local residents volunteered their time at the project.

The first phase of Gypsum’s Buckhorn Valley subdivision was selling well. Forty of the 52 available lots were quickly purchased.

Eagle Valley High School high jumper Aura Brink qualified for the state meet. Kim Smith and Chris Gamble were also headed to the state championships.

30 years ago

Week of May 16, 1991

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners agreed to allow construction of a ball field complex at the county fairgrounds property but they attached a caveat to the approval. The commissioners said the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District needed to go to its voters to get approval to spend an estimated $350,000 for the field development.

Rick Dunford was named to the Eagle Town Board. He was appointed to the position following the resignation of Roy Robinson.

The only witness to a $10,000 equipment theft that happened in Glenwood Canyon was murdered at his Silt residence. Law enforcement officials said the two crimes didn’t appear to be connected.

EVHS track stars Yoko Bigelow and Travis Kirby won titles at the Colorado State Track Meet. Bigelow took first place in the girls long jump and triple jump and Kirby won the boys discus event.

Marge Gates, director of Eagle County Nursing Service, received the Nightingale Award during a special ceremony in Denver.

40 years ago

Week of May 14, 1981

Eagle County and the town of Eagle both rejected a proposal for a housing development located on a four-mile strip along the Eagle River east of town. The county said the project was premature since the town was not looking to expand in that direction.

Surveys from the Soil Conservation Service showed that mountain snowpack was at the lowest lever recorded since the 1930s. The 1981 snowpack was just 60 percent of average.

Danelle Starr was elected president of the Eagle Valley High School Student Council for the 1981-82 school year. Blake Faulkner was elected vice president public relations and Missy Gerard was elected vice present for business matters.

A team from Eagle took second place at the Colorado Women’s Bowling Association Tournament held in Fort Collins. Team members included Isabel Thompson, Susie Frazee, Peg Railsback, Shirley Shelton, Georgia Filter and Mary Ann Wilson.

50 years ago

Week of May 13, 1971

With the announcement that Gulf+Western Industries planned to shut down operations at its New Jersey Zinc Company fertilizer plant and smelter in Illinois, workers in Gilman learned shipments from the local mine would cease in mid May. “Operations at the Gilman Mine may be continued, but only if other outlets can be found for concentrates produced there,” the Enterprise reported.

Doctors D. P. Hostettler and Russ Bianco of the Glenwood Medical Clinic announced plans to provide medical coverage for the Eagle/Gypsum area. “Success of the plan is contingent, partially, upon the availability of responsive, full-time registered nurse,” the Enterprise reported. The newspaper noted that “such a woman” might already live in the valley and be available for the job.

60 years ago

Week of May 11, 1961

The newspaper reported there was a strong possibility that management of the Eagle County Airport would be turned over to Eagle County government. A representative from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Denver office met with the county commissioners — H.A. Nottingham, Vince Eichler and Jake Lucksinger — to discuss the transfer.

Attorney Gene Lorig of Grand Junction visited Eagle County to look over the area as a possible location for his practice. The county had been without a practicing lawyer since the retirement of Hume S. White.

A front-page story noted Congress has been reluctant to move on various proposals from President John F. Kennedy. “More importantly, and overshadowing everything, is an increase awareness of the gravity of our position of national security. The aborted invasion of Cuba brought the fact home to official Washington and the rest of the country.”

The Eagle Dairy Kreme opened for the summer season with menu items including chicken in a basket for 65 cents and a barbecue sandwich and malt for 40 cents.

70 years ago

Week of May 10, 1951

Eagle School District voters turned out in record numbers to elect Gene Luby as school board president and Dan Rule as treasurer. A total of 257 votes were cast in the election.

The Eagle Lions Club organized a boxing club for area boys’ “physical development.”

Sam Rodriguez of Red Cliff as killed in action in South Korea. He was initially reported as missing in action on Feb. 2. The Enterprise noted that U.S. casualties in the first nine months of the police action in Korea totaled 58,550.

The featured movie at the Eagle Theater was “Tarzan and the Amazons” starring Johnny Weissmuller.

80 years ago

Week of May 9, 1941

Eagle County lost two early pioneers with the deaths of John Welsh and Mrs. Albert Fulford.

A prominent county rancher, Welsh died at his daughter’s home in Denver. He began his career as a brick layer and a miner, and he eventually became the owner of one of the biggest cattle operations in the Eagle Valley.

Mrs. Fulford was famed for walking all the way from Red Cliff, over Battle Mountain and all the way down to the Gypsum Valley when she arrived in the area back in 1883. She married Albert Fulford in 1924 and died at the Glenwood Springs hospital.