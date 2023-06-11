Time Machine: 50 years ago, Safeway opens in Vail

Jody and Cindy Martinez of Minturn make a purchase at the new Safeway store in Vail in June of 1973.

Vail Trail/Vail Daily archive

10 years ago

June 16, 2013

The town of Vail was considering putting more “dismount zone” signs around Vail, the Vail Daily reported.

“The Vail Police Department already has the authority to post such signs without any new ordinances, the same as it can put up ‘no parking’ and ‘stop’ signs, said Chief Dwight Henninger,” the Vail Daily reported. “But the department wants direction from the Vail Town Council before it goes through with adding more dismount signs.”

20 years ago

June 12, 2003

Beaver Creek Mountain set a new visitation record during the 2002-03 season, the Vail Daily reported.

“The 718,000 days logged by skiers and snowboarders on Beaver Creek Mountain broke a record for that resort — 668,520 during the 1997-98 season — while Vail Mountain had its fourth-busiest season,” the Vail Daily reported. “Combined, the 2.3 million or so skiers and snowboarders at Vail and Beaver Creek mountains likely made for the valley’s busiest ski season ever, Bill Jensen, chief operating officer for both resorts, said Thursday at a ski industry convention held at the Ritz-Carlton.

30 years ago

June 18, 1993

The Minturn Town Council passed a resolution to join a plan that could provide access to Vail Mountain from the town, the Vail Trail reported.

“The area (Vail Associates) would take under its wing borders along Taylor Street to the east and along the Eagle River to the west,” the Vail Trail reported. “It would run north follow a 1.5-mile stretch from the railroad crossing near The Saloon to the railroad crossing at the north end of town near Meadow Mountain. VA bought land in the area near the landmark Lions Head rock in Minturn last winter.”

40 years ago

June 17, 1983

Front Range water diverters were making plans to allow small amounts of water to flow into Eagle County creeks, the Vail Trail reported.

“The cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora, which dried up French, Fancy and the East Fork of Homestake creeks when the Homestake I diversion project was built in 1967, now plan to allow small amounts of water to flow down the rocky streambeds once again,” the Vail Trail reported.

The Trail quoted Harold Miskel, coordinator of a proposed project (known as Homestake II) to divert more water to the Front Range, who said the agreement to allow water into the dry creekbeds would allow fish to return to the creeks.

“Although the proposed change is part of the formal but as yet unsigned agreement with the U.S. Forest Service for a Homestake II easement, Miskel said the cities had agreed verbally to restore the water on the dry streams anyway,” the Trail reported.

50 years ago

June 17, 1973

The Vail Safeway supermarket opened to the public with a grand opening and ribbon cutting in West Vail.

Eldon W. Starkey, vice president and Denver Division manager for Safeway Stores, said the new, 24,800-square-foot supermarket was one of the most modern in the Rocky Mountain area, the Vail Trail reported.

“The Vail area is a progressive, unique and well-planned community situated in one of the most scenic parts of Colorado,” Starkey said. “We look forward to becoming a part of the community, and are proud to offer this fine new supermarket facility for the convenience of residents and visitors.”

The first people to make a purchase from the new supermarket were Jody and Cindy Martinez of Minturn.

60 years ago

June 13, 1963

The location of the Ruedi dam and reservoir site of the Fryingpan-Arkansas project in Eagle County would not be known until two more core drillings are made in the area, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

The Bureau of Reclamation had a choice of locating the dam and reservoir at the site planned originally near Reudi, or about 2,000 feet downstream, the Enterprise reported.

“Questions have been raised during recent months as to whether the dam would leak excessively because of gypsum and dolomite in the original silo area,” the Enterprise reported. “As a result of these questions, Reclamation Commissioner F. E. Dominy had a group of geologists study the geological characteristics of the area.”