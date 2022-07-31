Time machine: 50 years ago, Stewart Udall is keynote speaker at Vail Symposium

5 years ago

Aug. 2, 2017

The Lodge & Spa at Cordillera was sold to a Baltimore-based group.

“They plan to transform the Lodge into a high-end health/wellness and addiction treatment center,” the Vail Daily reported. “When they’re done, they will have spent $136 million to convert the hotel, staff and operate their facility.”

20 years ago

Aug. 1, 2002

WorldCom executives were charged with carrying out a multibillion-dollar accounting fraud scheme.

The firm’s CEO, Bernie Ebbers, sold his home in Beaver Creek for $1 million before being forced out of the company.

“Ebbers joins former Tyco CEO Dennis Kozlowski and Adelphia Communications chieftains John and Timothy Rigas on a growing list of disgraced top executives offloading post property in Eagle County as federal investigators close in,” the Vail Trail reported.

Ebbers was later convicted of fraud and conspiracy.

30 years ago

Aug. 4, 1992

A Minturn man was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy from Lake County in an area known as Mitchell, 2 miles north of Tennessee Pass on Highway 24.

“Richard Felix Romero, 36, was shot by Lake County sheriff’s deputy Sean De Fabbo just after 2 a.m.,” the Vail Trail reported. “The deputy said he ordered Romero to stay in his vehicle but Romero refused.”

The deputy said a struggle ensued and Romero brandished a large hunting knife.

“The deputy said Romero refused to drop the knife and moved toward the deputy,” the Vail Trail reported. “The deputy said he drew his gun and fired one shot.”

40 years ago

Aug. 3, 1982

Buddy Lazier was involved in a head-on collision in Vail. Lazier was 14 at the time and riding a bike when he collided with another cyclist.

There were no serious injuries, but the other person involved in the crash, 27-year-old Brigette McCleary, suffered abrasions to her face, legs and arms. Lazier was traveling west on the East Vail bike path, and McCleary was traveling east.

“The cyclists said they saw one another but that the incident was over too quickly for them to say exactly what happened,” the Vail Trail reported. “Police noted that Lazier left a skid mark 10 feet long and that McCleary’s skid mark was two feet long.”

Lazier would go on to become a well-known race car driver, winning the Indianapolis 500 in 1996.

A Vail Trail photo from the Aug. 11, 1972 edition.

Vail Daily archive

50 years ago

Aug. 5-6, 1972

Former Secretary of the Interior Stewart Udall was the keynote speaker at the second annual Vail Symposium, which examined “a new growth ethic for tomorrow,” the Vail Trail reported.

Udall, in his keynote speech, said that “he liked what he saw behind the invisible ‘moat’ of the town of Vail, but did not like at all what he saw up and down the valley,” the Vail Trail reported.

60 years ago

Aug. 1, 1962

Eighteen slag dump cars were derailed on the D&RG Royal Gorge route west of Avon.

“Rail traffic is being routed over a hastily built detour while the track is rebuilt,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “Cause of derailment was not immediately known.”