Time Machine: 60 years ago, Lewis Brothers Store robbers use baby carriage to cart away loot

Reader Ted Archibeque shared this newspaper clipping of the 1985 Battle Mountain High School football team. Team member Jeff Campbell, pictured in the front row would eventually play for the University of Colorado as a walk-on and for the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

Special to the Daily

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 3, 2015

A new liquor store — Boone’s Wine and Spirits — opened in Eagle.

Tom Gosiorowski, who had worked as Eagle Town Engineer for 15 years, announced his resignation. He had accepted a position as Summit County Road and Bridge director.

Matt Scherr of Minturn was hired as the marketing director for Castle Peak Senior Care Community in Eagle. The new facility planned its grand opening in the fall of 2016.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 2, 2010

Eagle’s Christmas on Broadway celebration marked its 20th anniversary.

Bonfire Brewing, Eagle’s much-anticipated new brew pub, set a date for its grand opening, but then had to push it back because the popular establishment was running low on beer.

The Porchlight Players community theater group performed “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Eagle Police were called to the FedEx store in town to check out a suspicious-smelling package. When the officer arrived, he picked up a parcel that smelled strongly of marijuana. The return address was in Edwards and the intended delivery address was in Virginia.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 30, 2000

The Eagle Town Board prepared to designate “mixed use commercial” zoning for developer Merv Lapin’s Red Mountain Ranch property located east of town. The zoning would allow for a big box store development.

The Eagle County commissioner race, won by Arn Menconi by a 37-vote margin, faced a legal challenge from losing candidate Republican Steve Morris. The challenge was headed to district court.

Shapiro Development Company started construction on a new commercial building near the Eagle City Market.

Lil’ John’s Water Treatment was the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commercial Business of the year. Lisa Kosak’s Copy Plus store was the Top Newcomer.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 6, 1990

Eagle County Judge Roland “Andy” Gerard retired. Gerard served as county judge for 23 years and was one of the few jurists in Colorado who did not possess a law degree. “I didn’t wear a robe or change my ways for anybody,” Gerard declared.

Eagle Valley High School graduate David Mott Jr. was set to play for the Falcons in the Liberty Bowl Game. The Air Force Academy faced Ohio State in the contest.

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce prepared for its first Christmas on Broadway celebration. Highlights for the festivities include free horse drawn carriage rides and a performances by the Vail Community Chorale’s Dickens Carolers.

Former President Gerald R. Ford and his wife Betty agreed to served as honorary chairs for Colorado Mountain College’s first fundraising campaign. CMC hoped to raise $250,0000.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 4, 1980

Voters from Eagle County School District approved an $819,000 funding referendum. Teachers were promised a 20% pay hike as a result of the election.

The Eagle County commissioners approved a contingency plan for Rocky Mountain Airways. The plans included service to the Avon’s STOLport and two round-trip flights daily to the county airport.

A Dec. 9 election was planned to see if the West Vail area should be annexed into the town of Vail.

Colo. Gov. Richard Lamm announced a new statewide program called REDDI — Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately. The program included a telephone number to report suspicious drivers as well as option for the most current technology — CB radios.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 3, 1970

Bill Holt, a McCoy rancher, died when his tractor rolled over on a steep embankment. Accident investigators believed that mechanical trouble caused Holt to lose control of the vehicle.

Channel 9 was off the air in the valley because of booster signal problems in Kremmling.

Two Aspen residents were arrested in connection with the theft of credit cards from Mrs. Clair Bertroch’s purse. The theft occurred at the Eagle County Courthouse. “Within a few days sales slips charged to cards in Denver stores started pouring in, to the tune of several hundred dollars,” the Enterprise reported.

The Eagle County Farm Bureau endorsed the proposed Glenwood Canyon route for Interstate 70 saying that “enlightened planning” could minimize construction impacts.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 1, 1960

New Jersey Zinc Company announced it had reached agreement with union officials to end a four-month-long strike at company facilities nationwide including the Gilman mine. The Enterprise called the news “a Thanksgiving and Christmas present, wrapped up in one package.”

The Lewis Brothers Store in Eagle was robbed on Thanksgiving night. Around $2,000 in merchandise and cash was taken. The burglars used a baby carriage belonging to the Lewis family to cart the loot to a waiting vehicle.

After a spell of unseasonably warm weather, temperatures dipped to -12 in the Eagle Valley.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 30, 1950

By a vote of 40 in favor and only two opposed, local farmers and ranchers formed the Eagle County Soil Conservation District.

H.S. Stein, who had served as Eagle Town Marshal for the past year, resigned. Mayor D.E. Johnson announced the town was accepting applications for the post.

Jack Phillips and Albert Haggart of Gypsum left for San Antonio, Texas, to begin training in the Army Air Corps.

The Eagle Pharmacy advertised “Dolls, dolls, DOLLS — a grand selection of dolls from storybook dolls to large beautifully dressed honeys!”

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 29, 1940

Selective Services Office No. 54 of Eagle announced its next draft calls would be delayed one month. The number of National Guard and regular army volunteers had exceeded estimates and it was “not considered advisable to include a small number of selectees so near Christmas.” The War Department announced that the next procurement order would be delayed until Jan. 3, 1941.