Time Machine: 60 years ago, Vail Mountain opens for its first season on summer operations

10 years ago

June 19, 2013

The Vail Town Council unanimously decided that adding bike dismount zones in Vail Village isn’t necessary and would contradict the many messages the town tried to send to its residents and guests, the Vail Daily reported.

“The issue came up last year when some Vail Village business owners complained to the town that cyclists were riding dangerously fast through town,” the Daily reported. “The Vail Police Department has the authority to add signs for dismount zones, but Chief Dwight Henninger wanted feedback from the council before pursuing it.”

20 years ago

June 22, 2003

State transportation officials began organizing an inspection program for Interstate 70 after a culvert under the westbound lanes of the freeway in East Vail failed due to high runoff eroding sand from around a pipe, the Vail Daily reported.

“The pipe’s failure earlier this month resulted in a 20-by-20-foot sinkhole in the interstate,” the Vail Daily reported. “Repair work there, estimated to cost at least $2 million, should be complete in one to two weeks.

The collapsed culvert, which closed the freeway in both directions for several days, has prompted CDOT officials to draft plans to inspect about 2,000 culverts on I-70 between New Castle and West Denver, beginning in July, the Daily reported.

30 years ago

June 18-20, 1993

Former President Gerald R. Ford hosted the 12th annual World Enterprise Institute World Forum at Beaver Creek.

“Joining Ford is former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, former British Prime Minister Sir James Callaghan, former German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, along with former Bush cabinet members Dick Cheney, Brent Scowcroft and Carla Hills,” the Vail Trail reported. “Representing American businesses at the forum are Motorola senior executive Vice President Chris Galvin, GTE chairman Charles Lee, Exxon chairman Lee Raymond, and State Farm Insurance president Edward Rust.”

40 years ago

June 24, 1983

The winter’s heavy snowpack and recent hot weather combined to send local rivers and streams to overflowing and causing damage in many parts of Eagle County, the Vail Trail reported.

“Long-time residents around the county said that the water has never been so high,” the Trail reported. “A representative of the National Weather Service said Wednesday that the Eagle River had apparently peaked Monday or Tuesday, though the river was still flowing nearly a foot above the bank near Gypsum, in the western end of the county.”

In Vail, town superintendent of streets Pete Burnett, in charge of the town’s flood control effort, said he thought Gore Creek peaked over this past weekend but “there’s still a lot of snow up there to melt,” Burnett said.

50 years ago

June 22, 1973

The Eagle County Planning Commission voted to withhold any further approval of subdivision projects until the sanitation problems which exist in the Upper Eagle Valley Sanitation District were resolved.

“This decision was prompted by reports from County Sanitarian Erik Edeen, a representative from the Upper Eagle Valley Sanitation District Jim Collins and other concerned individuals,” the Trail reported.

A look at the Vail Mountain gondola during the 1962-63 season. The gondola opened for its first season of summer operations on June 22, 1963. Vail Daily archive/Eagle Valley Enterprise

60 years ago

June 20, 1963

Vail Mountain was set to open for its first summer business season on June 22, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“Special feature of the resort is the world’s longest gondola tramway, which carries passengers two miles and 2,000 vertical feet to a mountain restaurant with a spectacular view of the Rockies,” the Enterprise reported. “Opened to skiers only last December, Vail overnight became the talk of the ski world for its long lifts and wide variety of ski terrain.”

Overnight accommodations were available at the new Vail Village Inn, a 52-unit motor hotel with restaurant and bar facilities, the Enterprise reported.

“In the village, a drug store, delicatessen and liquor store, a sport and gift shop and the Red Lion restaurant provide further facilities for summer visitors,” the Enterprise reported. “Recreational activities include swimming, horseback riding, pack and jeep trips, and river trips in the Colorado River canyon country. Planned for this fall are hunting trips into relatively untouched deer and elk country in the rugged. Gore Range.”