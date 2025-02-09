Time Machine: 70 years ago, mountain lion hunted in Eagle County said to be one of the biggest ever killed in Colorado

This dead mountain lion, which was frozen stiff, was photographed outside the office of the Eagle Valley Enterprise in February of 1955. "The lion's death put to an end a 3 months' hunt and halted a slaughter of domestic and wild animals," the Enterprise reported.

Eagle Valley Enterprise/Vail Daily archive

40 years ago

Feb. 15, 1985

The Vail Town Council was investigating the feasibility of buying a controlling interest in Vail Associates, the Vail Trail reported.

The proposal, prompted by reports that Vail Associates was showing more interest in prospective buyers, came during a special retreat held at Mayor Paul Johnston’s home.

Johnston had plans to contact a bonding firm that said the town could acquire Vail Associates through a bond sale, noting the plan could provide tax advantages for investors.

“Other council members were enthusiastic about the idea, and felt it was a way it could provide a strong leadership role in protecting the community’s interests,” the Trail reported.

“If Joe Blow comes in and buys that mountain … he could walk away with a fortune,” said Council member Hermann Staufer.

50 years ago

Feb. 14, 1975

Vail Mountain said it was planning to open the lifts 30 minutes earlier for the Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Presidents Day weekend.

The lifts were set to open at 8 a.m., and free continental breakfasts would be served starting at 8:15 a.m. at MidVail and Eagle’s Nest.

60 years ago

Feb. 11, 1965

Arnold and Allen Nottingham, while looking for 10 head of horses in the Red and White Mountain area north of Avon, found approximately 40 lost sheep they had not known were missing, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“Allen was flying his plane in that area, attempting to locate the missing animals when he spotted the woollies in the high timber area of Nottinghams’ mountain pasture region, trapped by deep snow,” the Enterprise reported.

A rescue mission was put into effect in which Jack Riggan, in charge of Vail’s snow cats, manned a cat loaded with hay bales, while Steve Boyd and John Adams of Vail’s ski patrol took off from the June Creek area to bring food to the animals.

“The vehicle got within about 300 yards of the animals — then the hay was transferred by men on skis for the short distance to the animals — where it was found that around 20 were dead, and 25 alive,” the Enterprise reported. “Arnold stated that the feed left for the surviving sheep should hold them until a trail can be broken to bring the surviving out.”

70 years ago

Feb. 10, 1955

A 160-pound mountain lion that had been terrorizing nearby sheep had been killed in northern Eagle County, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“At least 18 sheep have been killed by the lion and numerous deer in the McCoy-Copper Spur area,” the Enterprise reported.

The animal was hunted by Charles Forster of Copper Spur.

“A government trapper had been tracking the lion, but Mr. Forster killed the animal from astride his horse, shooting at a distance of about 30 feet as it crouched beneath a tree,” the Enterprise reported. “It is believed to be one of the largest mountain lions ever killed in Colorado.”