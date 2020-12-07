Time Machine: 70 years ago, ski season launches at Whittaker Ranch south of Eagle

Pam and Rich McCain enjoy a snow-covered Eagle day in this 1950s photo.

Photo courtesy Pam Shultz family

5 years ago

Week of Dec. 10, 2015

The Eagle Town Board approved a $41,000 contract with a firm from Lyons to plan a river park project at the parking lot area near the entrance to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that it had imposed its new traction law 66 times between Oct. 22 and Dec. 1. The new regulation stated that motorists who caused accidents or closed lanes because they attempted to travel Interstate 70 without having proper tires or traction devices could be ticketed and fined.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 9, 2010

The town of Eagle and Eagle County launched talks with the president and CEO of Augustana Care Corp. regarding a partnership plan to build a senior care facility in town.

The Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce planned a December mixer at the Eagle Regional Visitor Information Center to celebrate the facility’s impact. The info center welcomed more than 32,000 people during 2010.

Eagle Valley High School Devils Dancer Haley Monica was selected for the all state spirit squad.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 7, 2000

Gypsum resident Tom Edwards was named Citizen of the Year by the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Vail Valley Medial Center and Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs teamed up to discuss development of a new medical facility downvalley. Proposed locations included Eagle Ranch and the Saddleridge development in Gypsum.

Jackie’s Olde West Restaurant in Eagle closed after nine years of operation. The business was located at the site where Wendy’s now sits.

Jeff Boyer was hired as the new golf pro at Eagle Ranch.

Five EVHS wrestlers — Tommy Barela, Danny Rivera, Donny Jacox, Brian Preston and Jeff Bair — made it to the semifinals at the Steamboat Invitational.

Colorado Mountain News Media broke ground on a new production and printing plant located at the Airport Gateway Commercial Park.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 13, 1990

Don Gress was named Citizen of the Year at the Eagle Valley Chamber of Commerce Celebrity Citizen Extravaganza.

After 12 years of teaching the General Education Development (GED) courses for Colorado Mountain College, Virginia Rose of Eagle announced her retirement. “I turned 70 years old and I decided that was long enough,” she said.

Hope Hewetson, a member of the Eagle Town Board and a teacher at EVHS, returned home from the communist bloc country of Tbilisi, Soviet Georgia. She traveled to Tbilisi as a participant in an exchange program hosted by Channel 9 in Denver and an organization called Friendship Force.

The town of Vail reported various vandalism incidents cost the community nearly $50,000 during 1990.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 11, 1980

The town of Vail annexed West Vail after property owners there voted 243 in favor to 167 opposed. With the annexation, residents of West Vail were promised expanded services, but businesses in the area had to begin charging an additional 3% sales tax.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners suggested a solution for a problem involving land dedications for future school sites. Three new housing developments planned locally were required to dedicate small school sites to Eagle County School District, but the commissioners proposed negotiations that would allow the developers to pool their land and money to provide one large school site instead.

The EVHS boys basketball team took first place at a four-team tournament held at Battle Mountain High School.

City Market Inc. announced a new aluminum recycling program at all 26 company stores in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 10, 1970

The Eagle Lions Club announced that Santa Claus would be flying in to the Eagle Airport on Dec. 19 to distribute goodies and take present requests. Mr. Claus also planned to attend the free kids movie at the Eagle Theater.

Denny Simonton won first place in the Eagle County Soil Conservation Service poster contest. He earned a $5 cash prize.

The Enterprise urged local readers to participate in a letter-writing campaign to help the 1,600 American men who were listed as prisoners of war or missing in action in Vietnam.

Specials at Stanley’s Cash Store included three cinnamon rolls for 75 cents.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 8, 1960

Rocky Mountain Power Company, an investor-owned utility, announced plans for a multimillion dollar hydroelectric project near Sweetwater Creek.

The Lutheran Ladies of Gypsum purchased street signs for the town. With the donation, the Gypsum Town Council announced plans to place a new stop sign on the lower end of Second Street and Railroad Avenue.

In the absence of a town marshal, various Eagle citizens volunteered for a citizens vigilante group and took turns patrolling the community during nighttime hours. One member of the brigade was frustrated, however, while performing his duties. While out on patrol, the volunteer noticed an out-of-state car parked on a residential street and he assumed an Eagle family was entertaining visitors. But the next morning the vehicle was gone and someone had siphoned gas from two cars parked nearby.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 7, 1950

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce announced plans to form a ski club. The chamber has assisted with the construction of a ski course and rope tow at Bruce Creek two years previously. In 1940, Gordon Whittaker had built a shelter house on his property near the tow.

Van’s Sporting Goods in Glenwood Springs announced a sale for a ski equipment package that featured a pair of hickory/steel edge skis, bindings and metal poles for $22.50.

A derailment of three freight trains west of Minturn held up railway traffic for more than three hours.

Every child in Eagle County was invited to a Christmas party hosted by Santa and his helpers. The party started when Santa arrived by plane at the Eagle Airport.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 6, 1940

Due the resignation of the city marshal, the Eagle Town Board scheduled a special meeting to consider applications for the job. Prospective town marshal candidates were warned that “no expense accounts will be allowed in addition to the salary paid.”

The Rural Electrification Administration approved construction of 117 miles of new power liens in the Eagle River Valley between Minturn and Wolcott and in the Roaring Fork and Fryingpan valleys between Aspen and Cattle Creek. Residents of the area were members of Holy Cross Electric Association.