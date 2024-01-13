Time Machine: 75 years ago, Eagle County’s first ski area is not Vail

An ad from the Independent Lumber Company of Eagle which ran in the Eagle Valley Enterprise on Jan. 21, 1949.

Vail Daily archive/Eagle Valley Enterprise

30 years ago

Jan. 21, 1994

The editor of the Summit Sentinel expressed concern with Vail Mountain’s plan to expand into Blue Sky Basin, citing housing problems in Vail and traffic on Interstate 70.

“4,014 acres is more than enough,” wrote Joe Blonigen. “Is there not enough traffic on Interstate 70 these days to suit the tastes of Vail executives? Not a big enough housing problem in Eagle County? Is the employee shortage in resort areas just not acute enough yet?”

Blonigen asked the Forest Service to apply new standards to resort expansion requests.

“Before even considering what adding 1,000 acres of skiing on the north-facing slopes across from Vail’s Back Bowls would do, Forest Service officials should ask themselves where the extra employees this expansion and the resulting increase in skiers at Vail will be put,” Blonigen wrote. “Mountain towns deserve better than having six seasonal workers crammed into two-bedroom apartments all over town.”

As for the terrain itself, “It is currently roadless and reasonably untouched,” Blonigen wrote. “Hasn’t this mega-resort put enough pressure on the wildlife of the valley it is in? Why invade this small sanctuary as well?”

40 years ago

Jan. 20, 1984

Vail Associates was set to cancel its cloud-seeding operations for the season, as the snowpack on Vail Mountain was 229% of normal.

Mountain planner Joe Macy with Vail Associates said the company would continue to monitor the snowpack.

“If we have no new snow for six weeks or something like that, we might consider starting operations,” Macy said. “But at this time it is unlikely.”

50 years ago

Jan. 18, 1974

Vail Mountain announced that it would not participate in the World Freestyle Skiing Championships, originally scheduled for March 26-29, 1974.

The company “has decided that freestyle competition involving potentially dangerous flips and other aerial stunts is not consistent with its primary purpose as the operator of a recreational ski area,” said Vail Associates President Richard L. Peterson.

75 years ago

Jan. 21, 1949

A new ski area called the Eagle Ski Tow opened to the public thanks to the efforts of the Eagle Chamber of Commerce and several individuals in town.

The Eagle Ski Tow was located on the Whittaker Ranch on Bruce Creek, a tributary of Brush Creek, and contained a rope tow and a ski shack built by Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Whittaker.

It operated on Sundays from December to March, with the earliest opening recorded on Dec. 16, 1951. That season, it remained open into April.

80 years ago

Jan. 14, 1944

A train jumped the track in Eagle County, killing engineer Denny Cornwall of Grand Junction, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

“The engineer was pulling the train so fast as it neared Eagle, that every train man on the train was badly alarmed,” the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported. “The bridge across the Eagle River, two or three hundred feet east of where the wreck occurred is under course of rebuilding, and standing slow orders are out on crossing it. Then the sharp curve just west of the bridge is a hazard, all of which was known to the train men, and this had them alarmed. The conductor on the train signaled the engineer three times to slow down on the stretch of straight track approaching Eagle, but got no response from the engineer.”

There were approximately 300 people on the train who were uninjured, “a most fortunate miraculous affair,” the Enterprise reported.

“The train was traveling so fast that when the engine left the track it simply jumped into the air, turning on its side, completely clearing the rails of the main line and leaving them intact,” the Enterprise reported.

110 years ago

Jan. 16, 1914

E. E. Shumway died after becoming ill from breathing in poisonous fumes while performing rescue work at the Vulcan mine disaster near New Castle, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

Shumway had taken charge of rescue work following the disaster; he was president of the Rocky Mountain Fuel Company, which was operating the mine along with the Coryell Mine Leasing Company.

The disaster occurred in December of 1913, killing 37 men. It was the second catastrophe at the mine; another, similar explosion occurred in 1896, killing 49 men.

120 years ago

Jan. 15, 1904

Harvey White of El Jebel was shot and killed by George A. Morrison after an argument, the Eagle Valley Enterprise reported.

Morrison was the owner of the ranch on which White was living, and the pair were discussing terms for a lease.

“During the conversation that ensued, White became abusive and threatened Mr. Morrison, finally going into the house for a gun,” the Enterprise reported. “He returned in a moment and was bringing the weapon into position to fire when Mr. Morrison drew his rifle … killing him instantly.”

Morrison notified the authorities and was released on a bond of $1,000.

“Mr. Morrison has always been regarded as a quiet and peaceable man, and his statement that he believed his life to be in danger when he fired the fatal shot is believed generally,” the Enterprise reported.