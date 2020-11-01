Time Machine: 80 years ago, Eagle County men called to sign up for the draft

Locals gather around the one computer at the Eagle County Courthouse that displayed election returns back in 1986.

5 years ago

Week of Nov. 5, 2015

EagleVail resident Josiah Middaugh won the Xterra World Championship. The event was contested in Maui. In 2014 and 2012, Middaugh placed second in the event.

Trista and Ryan Sutter, the local couple of “The Bachelorette” fame, competed for two local charities in a special edition of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”

The U.S. Forest Service announced plans to reduce wildfire risk around Vail by removing up to 190 acres of dead timber. The trees were killed in a pine beetle infestation that hit Colorado.

10 years ago

Week of Nov. 4, 2010

The Eagle Chamber of Commerce celebrated a new financial future. The longtime Eagle group announced all its debts had been paid and there was still money in the bank. The announcement came after a difficult year that ended with the chamber owing more than $67,000 to various local businesses and on its line of credit at Wells Fargo Bank. The chamber cut paid staff positions and retrenched to tackle the debt.

Democrat Sara Fisher beat Republican Claudia Alexander to earn a second term as Eagle County commissioner. Joe Hoy was re-elected sheriff and Dan Corcoran was re-elected surveyor. County Clerk Teak Simonton, treasurer Karen Shaeffer, assessor Mark Chapin and coroner Kara Bettis ran unopposed. County voters rejected a proposal to end term limits for county commissioners and approved a medical marijuana ballot question.

20 years ago

Week of Nov. 2, 2000

Pressure from a large rock that had been sitting on top of water main for 20 years finally broke the pipe causing a huge mess on Eby Creek Road in Eagle. Water service was interrupted to the Eagle Villas Apartments and to businesses along Chambers Avenue.

With the Eagle Town Board and Adam’s Rib developer Fred Kummer still at an impasse, the Eagle County commissioners stepped in and offered to hire a mediator for the two sides. The town and Adam’s Rib were negotiating the terms for the Frost Creek golf course development plan.

For the first time in 10 years, Eagle Valley High School had a closed campus, meaning students could not leave the grounds during the school day.

The EVHS volleyball team was headed to regional competition.

30 years ago

Week of Nov. 8, 1990

Voters unseated two Eagle County incumbents. Sherry Brandon beat Mary Walker in the county treasurer election and Cherlynn Baker beat Jody Caruthers in the county assessor race. Incumbent Commissioner George “Bud” Gates was re-elected.

County voters resoundingly defeated a ballot question to fund an over-the-air television system. The proposal included a .75 mill levy to fund a feasibility study, construction and operation of translator system to broadcast Denver’s five stations. Proponents of the ballot measure predicted that the loss meant the end of translator television service for the lower Eagle Valley.

EVHS principal Ivan Kershner debunked a local rumor that the facility was considering a name change to “Vail Valley High School.”

40 years ago

Week of 6, 1980

A record-breaking number of county voters turned out for the general election. Locally, the Reagan/Bush presidential ticket beat the Carter/Mondale ticket by a 2-to-1 margin. Incumbent county commissioners Dan Williams and Keith Troxel were re-elected.

The electronic checkout scanning system at the new Avon City Market was the talk of the valley. “This new scanning system means that you can go through the checkout lines assured of accurate pricing previously unknown to customers,” stated a City Market ad.

The Strawberry Patch in Eagle announced new management with Nancy Nickerson taking over as owner.

50 years ago

Week of Nov. 5, 1970

Colorado voters elected Republican John Love to a third term as governor. Democrat Wayne Aspinall was elected to his 12th term as U.S. Representative. In the only contested local race, Republican Clair Bertroch beat out Democrat Vern Seaman to win re-election as county assessor.

Colorado Mountain College reported record Eagle County enrollment. There were 170 local students taking CMC classes.

The Eagle Dandylions hosted a coffee reception at the Eagle Valley Medical Clinic for Dr. Pate and his wife. The Pates, residents of Alamagordo, New Mexico, visited Eagle as they considered relocating to the community. For several months Eagle had been actively searching for a new doctor.

60 years ago

Week of Nov. 3, 1960

With the general election only six days away, political parties in Eagle County were currying favor with the voters. Local Democrats sponsored a free movie at the Eagle Theater for a standing-room-only crowd. Local Republicans hosted a supper and dance at the American Legion Hall in Gypsum.

The county ballot featured two commissioner races. In District 1, Republican C. Leo Hargrave was facing Democrat H.A. Nottingham. In District 2, Democrat John F. Clark was facing Republican Vincent Eichler. Statewide, Republican Gordon Allott was facing Democrat Robert “Bob” Knous in the U.S Senate race.

70 years ago

Week of Nov. 2, 1950

George Carlow, owner of Sharp’s Cafe, received his order to report for service with the Navy. Carlow was a member of the active Navy Reservists. In the wake of his order, he listed his business for sale.

“Minturn’s scrappy football team will take off Friday evening for Nucla, where they will play for the Western Slope title and a chance for the state title,” the Enterprise reported. The Minturn team had chalked up an undefeated season.

Downvalley, one of the most thrilling games of the season was played when Eagle High School faced off with Eagle County High School. Eagle won the game by a 12-6 score.

80 years ago

Week of Nov. 1, 1940

Eagle County voters were set to decide several local races. Republican Mae Cox was facing Democrat Ralph Ruder in the clerk and recorder race. Democrat F.D. McDougall was facing Republican W.M. Murray in the sheriff’s race.

The total number of draft registrations in Eagle County climbed to 816. Gerald Dellas Thomas of Edwards was the first county resident to register with the selective service board.

Danny Rule of Eagle, the 1940 4-H breeding beef state champion, was one of the participants selected to speak during the National Farm and Home Hour, broadcast in Colorado on KOA radio.