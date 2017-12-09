Time Machine: A look back at past decades in the Vail Valley

1 year ago

Week of Dec. 8, 2016

Dozens of vehicles in Eagle County were damaged by four vandals armed with BB guns. The incidents spanned the area from Vail to Gypsum and involved more than 30 vehicles.

The Gypsum Recreation Center marked its 10th anniversary.

The Enterprise tackled an 80-year-old question — Can motorists use Cottonwood Pass as a serviceable alternative to Glenwood Canyon? The answer remained "not really."

5 years ago

Recommended Stories For You

Week of Dec. 6, 2012

In response to dropping property tax revenues, Eagle County slashed $2.5 million from its budget for the coming year. The county's payroll had dropped from a total of 312 full-time equivalents in 2008 to 235 FTEs planned in 2013.

Col. Joel E Best, land component commander of the Colorado Army National Guard, was promoted to brigadier general. Best was formerly the long-time commander at the Colorado Army National Guard High Altitude Aviation Training Site at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

The fourth annual cycle-a-thon hosted by the Gypsum Recreation Center raised $2,500 for Jack's Place, a 12-room cancer caring house located adjacent to the Shaw Cancer Center.

10 years ago

Week of Dec. 6, 2007

Eagle released the results from its recently completed community survey. According to the survey the average Eagle resident had lived in the town for five years or less and the most important issues were improving traffic circulation and creating additional recreation trails.

Eagle County received a $60,000 rebate check from the Colorado Department of Revenue alternative fuel program for its recently purchased 20-car fleet of Toyota Prius cars.

Police arrested an 18-year-old employee from a local hotel after the reported theft of 16 laptop computers from the facility. The computers had been used for a training session and placed in a locked closet. The young man was one of the few people who had a key to the closet door.

The Eagle County Republican Woman hosted a Christmas Home Tour of Eagle residences.

20 years ago

Week of Dec. 4, 1997

The Eagle Town Board approved the concept plan for the Eagle Ranch subdivision. The plan included 1,100 residential units, an 18-hole golf course, an elementary school site, a large park along Brush Creek and a small commercial core.

Eagle agreed to partner with the Vail Valley Foundation to host a free summer concert series beginning in 2018.

PacifiCorp, the phone company that served the Edwards to Gypsum corridor sold to Century Telephone Enterprises.

Eagle Valley High School forward Jon Kedrowski scored 18 points in the Devils' season opener against D'Evelyn.

Willy, Castle Peak Veterinary's resident cat, was missing. He was last seen being admired by three men driving a dark blue Ford Escort.

30 years ago

Week of Dec. 10, 1987

Construction recommenced at the Golden Eagle Apartments in Eagle. The project had stalled when its Alabama-based developer experienced financial problems. Local builder Carl Dietz took over the project. Dietz said the apartments would be completed by February and the senior activities center would be open within weeks.

Vail was planning its 25th anniversary celebration.

James Satterfield, Marty Jordan, John Freeland, Richard Hart and Stewart Hobbs all placed at the Soroco High School wrestling tournament.

40 years ago

Week of Dec. 8, 1977

Ella Bindley was appointed Eagle County Assessor. She replaced retiring assessor Clair Bertroch. Bertroch had worked for the assessor's office for 41 years.

A major remodel was under way at the Eagle Community House.

EVHS principal Wally Birlew announced that the Devils football team wold continue to compete in the Northwestern League. Some area residents favored an independent schedule for the school because EVHS had managed only one victory in 35 contests.

Vail Medical Center planned a $2 million expansion to add obstetrics, surgical and recovery room spaces.

50 years ago

Week of Dec. 7, 1967

Road crews replaced a "narrow and murderous" railroad bridge crossing over a county road at Burns.

Two Eagle brothers had a reunion in Vietnam. Ronnie Sheely, an Army private, hitched a ride on a helicopter to spend a few days with his brother Larry, who was serving with the Seabees.

The Meadow Mountain ski area at Dowd Junction, popular with beginner and intermediate skiers, was about to open for the season. Cost for single day lift ticket was 75 cents.

60 years ago

Week of Dec. 5, 1957

Bob Shelton and Willard Wilson volunteered their time to teach basketball fundamentals to local elementary school boys.

Eagle auctioneer Tom Pearce was named manager of the Rifle Sale Yard.

The Enterprise printed Betty Neumann and George Smith's wedding announcement.

70 years ago

Week of Dec. 5 , 1947

Two young Gypsum men, Mort Reynolds and Hiram Eaton, were killed when their car plunged down a steep embankment on Sweetwater Creek. Both men were World War II veterans.

There was something new in downtown Eagle. A stop sign was planted in the middle of Broadway at U.S. Highway 6 to let the traveling public know they were about to enter a business district.

Two Minturn boys — Marcel Montoya and Leonard Sinclair — enlisted in the Navy. They headed to San Diego for recruit training.

80 years ago

Week of Dec. 10, 1937

Jim Sherbondy pleaded guilty to the murder of Eagle County lawman Oscar Meyer during a Nov. 2 shooting. His trial was set for Dec. 20. By entering the plea Sherbondy, who was just 17 years old when he killed Meyer, avoided the death penalty. It was widely assumed that Sherbondy would be sentenced to life in prison.

District Court Judge William Luby recused himself from hearing the case, citing his personal friendship with Meyer. Judge John Clark of Meeker was tapped to hear the case.

A fight at a party in Gilman turned ugly when one of the men invited pulled out a gun. He filed a few wild shots and then dropped the gun. At that point Elizabeth Costero, a mother who was holding a baby in her arms, picked up the gun and shot at one of the men. The bullet knocked out four of the victim's teeth, removed one tonsil and lodged in his neck. He was expected to recover.