Timeless luxury in one of Vail’s most exclusive neighborhoods

Written By Lauren Glendenning

Perched along one of Vail's most prestigious streets lies a one-of-a-kind property where turn-key luxury awaits the type of buyer looking for unparalleled access to some of Vail's greatest amenities.

One of the closest homes to Gore Creek on all of Forest Road, this residence features high-end finishes, clean lines and an open floor plan.

"It's a timeless mountain modern-designed home," said Kevin Denton, the listing agent with Denton Advisory Group, Berkshire Hathaway Colorado Properties. "It's in line with all the trends people are looking for in today's market."

That's notable because the home, located at 745 B Forest Rd., was built in 2007, but you'd never know it by looking at the exterior or interior finishes. The home celebrates Vail's natural surroundings with six large Weiland sliding doors that transport the living room, dining room and kitchen to the outdoors.

"The living, dining and kitchen area get this serene creekside living that's pretty hard to duplicate anywhere," Kevin Denton said.

Another rare feature of this home when compared to others on Forest Road is the layout. So many homes are built vertically due to the hillside, but when you walk into 745 B Forest Rd., the kitchen, living and dining rooms are on the main level.

"It's a very user-friendly floorplan," Kevin Denton said.

Head upstairs to one of the master suites, where a private walkout patio faces south for extended afternoon sunshine. The downstairs master suite walks out to the hot tub and outdoor fire pit.



Timeless convenience

In a narrow valley such as Vail, prime real estate can be hard to find. With little land left for development, new building is especially rare. That's why Kevin Denton said 745 B Forest Rd. is particularly attractive because while built in 2007, the home feels brand new.

There are currently less than 20 luxury homes on the market in Vail, including both single family homes and duplexes, Kevin Denton said. Many homes tend to need to be remodeled and upgraded, though.

"That's the difference between this home and the other ones out there," he said. "This home is not dated."

The home, which is technically a duplex but you'd never know it due to its privacy and secluded entrance, was originally built by a luxury destination club as part of their portfolio of properties.

A member ended up buying both sides of this magnificent duplex and continues to rent them out, thus providing another rare opportunity for Vail real estate at this price point: Try before you buy.

"You can come stay a week, weekend or month to experience the lifestyle and how the home lives," Kevin Denton said.

Offered fully furnished, the property is completely turn-key. While some other on the market might be better located to skiing, you can still walk to the Born Free ski run from 745 B Forest Rd. in just 432 steps.

"It's about a five-minute walk into Lionshead," Kevin Denton said.