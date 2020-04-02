Timeline: Coronavirus in Vail, Eagle County

Having trouble viewing the timeline? Click here.

Spring 2020 is a time that Eagle County, the state of Colorado and our nation will never forget. When a global pandemic made its way into our mountain community, unprecedented change swept up and down the valley. Ski resorts suddenly shut down, our tourist-driven economy stalled, and our popular spring break destination suddenly looked like a ghost town.

In just a matter of weeks, valley life completely transformed to unfamiliar conditions. During a time of year where we usually expect an influx of people, many left abruptly. Meanwhile, those who stayed deepened their sense of neighborly compassion, and found ways to help and support others while living in social isolation.

Here’s a look at all that has unfolded since COVID-19 arrived in Eagle County. This interactive timeline will be updated until the day this pandemic can be considered a part of our history, rather than our present.

