Tips from American Red Cross for assembling emergency preparedness kits

Emergency preparedness kits can be helpful in case of evacuation due to natural disaster.

Erol Ahmed | Unsplash

Whether you have an emergency kit already or are putting together your first one, it’s 2020, and everyone should be prepared. An emergency kit has all of the essentials that you and your family (pets included) may need in case of an emergency causing evacuation or hunkering in.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing and responding to emergencies has become more complicated, but also important as the country heads into peak months of hurricane and wildfire seasons.

If you are updating your emergency kit or creating one from scratch, the process can be turned into a fun family activity. American Red Cross offers tips for how to prepare and what to include in emergency kits.

Recommendations include keeping your supplies in an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit that you can use at home or take with you in case you must evacuate.

At a minimum

Water: 1 gallon per person, per day (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home) Food: Non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home) Flashlight Battery-powered or hand-crank radio Extra batteries Family first aid kit Medications (seven-day supply) and medical items Multi-purpose tool Sanitation and personal hygiene items Copies of personal documents Cell phone with chargers Family and emergency contact information Extra cash Emergency blanket Map(s) of the area

Recommended to add

Medical supplies (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, etc)

Baby supplies (bottles, formula, baby food, diapers)

Games and activities for children

Pet supplies (collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl)

Two-way radios

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Manual can opener

Other supplies depending on your area

Whistle

N95 or surgical masks

Matches

Rain gear

Towels

Work gloves

Tools/supplies for securing your home

Extra clothing, hat and sturdy shoes

Plastic sheeting

Duct tape

Scissors

Household liquid bleach

Entertainment items

Blankets or sleeping bags

For more information from the American Red Cross, visit http://www.redcross.org.