Tipsy Taxi Program works to enhance safety in Avon, surrounding communities

AVON — The Avon Police Department launched a Tipsy Taxi pilot program on Friday, March 9, with the aim of reducing impaired driving.

The town is partnering with a variety of local businesses, all of which have made financial contributions to the pilot program, including Pazzo's Pizzeria, Village Warehouse Wines, Loaded Joe's, Westin Riverfront Resort, Montana's Smokehouse, Northside Kitchen, Wyndham Resort at Avon, Bob's Place and Beaver Liquors. The Tipsy Taxi program is modeled on a successful program that has run in Pitkin County for 30 years.

The program is intended to provide taxi rides to individuals who are inebriated, in order to prevent them from driving under the influence. Licensed servers and bartenders, upon identifying individuals who need an immediate ride home, will escort the individuals to a taxi and provide the taxi driver with a voucher that will pay for the taxi ride. The voucher covers $20 of the ride and will get a person home safely within Avon or the communities of Eagle-Vail and Edwards.

Tipsy Taxi transports people home. It does not shuttle them to other drinking establishments. The program does not pay for traditional taxi use, as it is only meant to target individuals who are too drunk to drive who might elect to drive home, if not for this program.

The town of Avon and participating businesses encourage everyone to drink responsibly and refrain from drinking and driving. Questions can be directed to the Avon Police Department at 970-748-4040.