To catch sex traffickers and protect kids, Colorado is using a new screening tool statewide
Jennifer Brown
The Colorado Sun
It hardly matters whether the child's been gone 24 hours or three months.When a teen in the foster care system runs away and is found, a 2017 state law requires caseworkers to screen them for sex trafficking. They had 151 of those conversations in the law's first year.Here's what they didn't ask: "How long were you sex trafficked and by whom?"Instead, caseworkers are using a screening tool — written by a team of experts and now required at county child welfare departments statewide — that includes a checklist of questions to help identify human trafficking in kids who don't want to say, don't have the words to describe what happened to them or don't even realize that what happened to them was illegal.