Tom Cotter brings his rapid-fire comedy to Beaver Creek on Wednesday

Comedian Tom Cotter will perform at the Vilar in Beaver Creek Wednesday.

The first comedian to reach the finals of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” brings his rapid-fire jokes to the Vilar Center Wednesday.

Quick, confident and clever connections explode on the stage like a fireworks finale with Cotter.

His 2012 stint on “America’s Got Talent” led then-judge Howard Stern to comment: “You’re gifted, you’re funny. You know how to take a crowd in 90 seconds and win them over. You’re phenomenal.” Indeed, he was the highest-finishing human on the show that year, only to lose out to an adorable, furry dog.

Before his success on NBC’s talent-scouting show, he was just another touring comedian. Granted, he had appeared on the likes of “The Tonight Show” and the “The Late Show,” which garnered about 5 million viewers who, as Cotter puts it, are falling asleep, but in 2012, 13 million viewers tuned in to “America’s Got Talent,” thanks to Stern’s first year as a judge, Sharon Osbourne’s last year and cross-promotion with the Olympics. Cotter describes his luck as “stepping in leprechaun poop.”

The show brought him back in early 2019 to perform against the best worldwide contestants from previous years, where he brought the audience to its feet in a standing ovation.

In 2016, he published “Bad Dad: A Guide to Pitiful Parenting,” a collection of jokes, gags, one-liners and pithy bad advice for “fed-up” parents everywhere.

His style, inspired by Vaudeville, includes innuendos, puns and double entendres. When he writes his jokes, it’s like a Rubik’s cube, he said. Themes revolve around family life with three sons, self-deprecating jokes like how short, broke and pasty-white he is and a touch of politics, though these days, he finds himself gingerly waltzing into political jokes with a preamble that assures audiences he’s split right down the middle and that this won’t be a lecture (like so many tirades are these days).

“We’ll just have fun,” he said. “You can always find the levity somewhere. People want to laugh.”

He pointed out that the magic and miracle of comedy is that “you sit next to a stranger and howl with laughter.”

“If laughter is the best medicine, I yearn to be drugged,” he said.

When he’s not on stage solo, he tours with his wife, Kerri Louis Cotter, who made the finals on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and has appeared on plenty of television shows. The duo comprises an endangered species: husband-wife comedian teams, like Ricky Ricardo and Lucille Ball. Their styles complement one another, as he spurts out jokes with his rapid-fire style, and she’s a storyteller.

Cotter guarantees laughter Wednesday night as he packs two hours of material into 60 minutes.

“I promise them I will be funny,” he said, adding that he loves to chat with audience members after the show, so he’d love it if people stop by in the lobby and say hi.