Tools of Self-care Lunch-and-Learn on July 20

Mountain Recreation and SpeakUp ReachOut are teaming up for an educational event to help our community recognize the importance of self-care rituals for daily life and how incorporating them into a consistent routine can be life altering.

A local panel of experts will convene at 11:30 a.m. July 20 at the Gypsum Recreation Center to share their favorite self-care tools, as well as share how these skills can alleviate stress. Coping skills, which are closely related to self-care, will also be addressed as another method to relieve stress and improve one’s mood. This free event offers a Lunch-and-Learn opportunity for those eager to learn more about this wellness topic. Specific topics that will be addressed include gratitude, movement, spirituality, body scan, support buddies and more.

“There are many misconceptions about self-care — like it has to be earned, or it’s expensive, or that it’s selfish,” said Amy Baker, Mountain Youth’s community education manager and panelist for the Tools for Self-Care Lunch-and-Learn. “It is, in fact, none of those things. Taking care of yourself is the opposite of being selfish, as it only strengthens you further, allowing you to support your loved ones better. So, think of self-care as the antidote to stress, allowing you to learn new coping mechanisms to future challenges,” Baker continued.

The panelists for the Tools for Self-Care Lunch and Learn include:

• Molly Booker, Pastor, author and suicide prevention instructor

• Amy Baker, community education manager, Mountain Youth

• Janet Bartnik, executive director of Mountain Recreation

• Tricia Schultheis, owner Inner Light Juice

“Mountain Rec is working to transform from workout facilities to community centers,” said Lauren Shively, Mountain Recreation’s Gypsum Facility Manager. “As a community center, we hope to provide holistic opportunities for individuals to grow both physically and mentally. Events like these help to provide accessible, quality, fun resources for members of our community to take time for themselves and promote a healthy mindset.”

Following the panel presentation, participants will have an interactive opportunity to choose their favorite tool and share why it is important to them as well as ask the panelists any questions about self-care. A healthy lunch will be served and child care is available — both free. Registration is required.