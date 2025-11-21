Top questions to ask a buyer’s agent

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

When buying a home, don't leave your buyer's agent up to chance: Make sure they're a good fit for your needs.

Special to the Daily

Buying a home can be complicated and confusing, even for seasoned buyers. That’s why 84% of home buyers work with a professional real estate agent.

If you are ready to buy a home, you should feel empowered to find and work with the agent who is the best fit for your needs. The National Association of Realtors has a list of questions that can help you find an agent with the market knowledge and expertise — and who you feel comfortable with.

Are you a Realtor?

Realtors are licensed agents or brokers who are also members of the National Association of Realtors, a membership organization dedicated to helping its members succeed through education, resources, and advocacy. Realtors in our local market are members of the Vail Board of Realtors.

When you work with an agent who is a Realtor, you are working with a professional guided by ethical duties under the Realtor Code of Ethics, including the pledge to protect and promote the interests of their clients.

What types of services can you provide me?

Realtors with the Vail Board of Realtors have access to a local broker marketplace called the Vail Multi-List Service, a helpful tool that helps find homes that meet your criteria. The VMLS is an online platform that compiles home listings from brokerages within our local market.

Your agent may offer many services, including accompanying you to showings, sharing their market and property analysis, negotiating on your behalf, and navigating timelines and paperwork.

How well do you know the market?

Your agent must be licensed in the market area. For example, VBR Realtors are licensed real estate professionals in the state of Colorado. They should also have the market knowledge to help you successfully find a home where you are searching.

Do you have experience working with buyers in my situation?

Many agents specialize in working with certain types of buyers, such as first-time buyers and veterans. Some also earn the Accredited Buyer’s Representative designation to gain specialized skills in working with buyers.

Locally, the VBR suggests a few certifications for Realtors, like the Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist certification. The accreditation gives Realtors the tools and knowledge to help clients buy properties for investment, development, retirement, or second homes in an area like Vail.

Ask your prospective agent about their experience and any designations or certifications they have earned related to working with buyers like you.

Can you tell me about your approach to scouting properties?

Agents and brokerages across the country have different business models and use and provide various technologies, tools, and resources, like the MLS, to inform their search process. Discuss with your prospective agent how their unique approach will help you find the right home.

What is included in our written buyer agreement?

Once you are working with your agent and before you tour a home together, you may be required to enter into a written buyer agreement that outlines the services the agent will provide to you and the compensation they will receive for those services. These agreements are always fully negotiable.

How long will we work together?

Talk with your prospective agent about how long you would like to work together and ensure you feel comfortable with that arrangement. This term could be set out in your written buyer agreement.

What are my options for paying you?

Agent compensation is fully negotiable and can take many forms, such as a flat fee, a percentage of the purchase price, or an hourly fee. The written buyer agreement will contain the amount of compensation you agree on. You can also ask the seller to pay your broker’s compensation as part of your purchase offer, or, in cases where a seller offers a concession, you may use the funds to pay your broker for the value and services they provided you.

Can you recommend service providers who can help me obtain a mortgage, make home repairs, or support other closing tasks?

Your prospective agent should have prior experience or trusted relationships with providers in the area where you are purchasing a home, and they can be an excellent resource for facilitating these introductions.

Also, the VBR has an online directory of affiliate partners offering real estate-related services across more than 30 categories, ranging from architects to property management. The directory is accessible to members and the public.

Do you have references I can speak with?

Many agents will be happy to connect you with satisfied clients they have previously worked with who can speak to their experience.

Your agent will be your advocate for one of the most significant purchases of your lifetime and will likely work with you for months through the ups and downs of the home-buying process.

Taking time to interview a real estate agent will ensure that you find the most qualified candidate for the job.

Visit VBR.net to find a Realtor who is an Eagle County real estate market expert.