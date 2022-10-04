Town council candidates share vision for Avon’s future at forum

Vail Valley Partnership president Chris Romer moderates forum with five Avon Town Council candidates on Monday night.

Carolyn Paletta/Vail Daily

All five candidates running for the three open seats on the Avon Town Council participated in a public forum at Avon Town Hall on Monday night to introduce their campaigns and answer questions on some of the town’s most pressing topics.

The slate of candidates includes two incumbents — Chico Thuon and Tamra Nottingham Underwood — and three challengers: Rich Caroll, Calyn Rieger and Ruth Stanley.

Unlike a debate, a forum is not intended to place candidates in opposition to each other. Instead, the goal is to provide the public with equal amounts of information from each candidate to better inform their vote. Chris Romer, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, moderated the panel, during which each candidate was allotted 90 seconds to introduce themselves, 60 seconds to answer a series of topical questions, and 120 seconds for closing statements.

True to design, the forum was an amicable event that presented a broadly shared vision of Avon’s future and areas of opportunity. While experience and approaches may differ, most initiatives received universal support, illustrating a clear and optimistic path forward for the town over the next four years.

Common vision

Affordable housing was the star of the show, opening the forum as the first question of the night and consistently being referred to by candidates as a priority from which many other gains will emerge.

Candidates showed satisfaction with the town’s current strategic approach to housing and are committed to expanding the programs that have proven to work for the community. Mi Casa! Avon , a down payment assistance and deed restriction program, was highlighted numerous times as the town’s most successful program in recent years, and all candidates said that they would expand this program if voted into office.

The opportunity to develop land that the town already owns — most notably the Swift Gulch plot north of I-70 and the former fire station and town hall located near the town library — was identified as an area where more immediate action needs to be taken, as well as using public-private partnerships to stretch the power of the town’s dollar.

What to do with the fire station and town hall space was a question in and of itself, garnering support for a mixed-use space where affordable housing is combined with concessions and a community gathering space. Thuon also recommended taking advantage of the prime location to create a potentially high-priced rooftop rental space that could bring in revenue for the town.

Increasing the number of restrooms near Nottingham Park was another common priority, mentioned by Stanley and Underwood as both an infrastructure goal and as a potential opportunity for the fire station and town hall development.

A question on whether the candidates supported the November ballot measure to create a Regional Transportation Authority in Eagle County was met with universal and enthusiastic support from all candidates, many of whom said that they looked forward to using the services themselves if the measure passes.

There was a repeated comment that the RTA would “bring us together as a community,” and that the RTA is a particularly beneficial opportunity for Avon. With its location at the center of the valley, the RTA would help expand the town’s already growing use as a transportation base. All agreed that the financial benefit to locals will far outweigh the 50-cent sales tax required to fund the initiative, in addition to being a significant boost for climate action in the region and overall accessibility in the county.

Moving on to another transport topic, Romer asked candidates if they felt that parking was an issue in Avon, and if so how they would address it. The majority felt that parking was a growing issue, particularly in terms of its impact on traffic at local businesses, but overall it was not considered an immediate priority.

All were against adding paid metering for parking, though Rieger and Underwood both called for creative approaches, such as those that would allow local residents and employees to park free while managing visitor traffic in a more controlled way. If the RTA passes, the candidates also agreed that new park-and-ride locations will become a necessity to ease the accessibility of public transit routes.

The commitment to investing in additional child care facilities in the town was another policy goal that everyone got behind. The Vail Valley Foundation recently proposed the development of an 11,000-square-foot child care center in Avon, located just southwest of the Walmart, that when completed would serve around 168 children from infants through preschool. All candidates said that it is the town’s responsibility to invest in child care for local residents, and it seems that whatever the makeup of the new council, this partnership opportunity will be met with widespread support.

Individual priorities

A question about which capital improvements candidates would prioritize evoked different responses, covering a range of opportunities in the town.

Underwood and Carroll said that maintaining all existing infrastructure and municipal services is the first priority, after which Underwood felt that upgrading the irrigation system at Nottingham Park is key. For Carroll, preserving safety and the walkability and bikeability of the town was front of mind.

Stanley prioritized the development of restrooms around Nottingham Park and active spaces downtown, and Thuon said that he felt it was critical to build a secondary exit out of the Wildridge neighborhood in Avon in case of a fire emergency.

Rieger supported the creation of a downtown development authority to assume responsibility for identifying opportunities for downtown vitalization, similar to those found in communities like Glenwood Springs and Fort Collins, as well as expanding open space.

The closing question of the night asked candidates what they would most like to be remembered for at the end of their four-year term, if elected. Carroll and Stanley felt that making progress on workforce housing would be a paramount accomplishment, Underwood and Rieger emphasized progress toward climate goals — which, they noted, affordable housing is a key part of — and Thuon wanted open communication with constituents and the creation of a secondary exit out of Wildridge to mark his tenure.

To watch the full forum and learn more about the individual candidates, go to highfivemedia.org and keep an eye out for the Vail Daily’s upcoming candidate profiles.