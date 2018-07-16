Town Council continues review of Vail Open Lands Plan at Tuesday, July 17, meeting

VAIL — The Vail Town Council will continue its detailed review of the update to the Comprehensive Open Lands Plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 17. The focus of Tuesday's discussion will be the topic of town-owned lands and use of lands to meet community needs.

The Town Council will examine eight parcels that have been identified in the plan for potential acquisition for public purposes. These parcels are among 28 action items recommended in the plan. Town Council's review will include a one-hour site visit to selected parcels at the start of Tuesday's meeting, which begins at 12:30 p.m. in the Vail Municipal Building.

Following the site tour, the use of town-owned lands and use of land chapter of the draft Open Lands Plan update is scheduled for discussion by the Town Council during Tuesday's evening session, which begins at 6 p.m. The presentation item is listed as 4.1 on the agenda, with opportunities for public comment.

Among the parcels to be discussed Tuesday is the former Roost Lodge site, which has been approved for a 170-room hotel, 96 employee housing units and six non-deed restricted dwelling units. The plan recommends acquisition of the 1.9-acre parcel if the development does not proceed, noting the site would be viable for housing or other community needs.

Other recommendations include acquisition of three contiguous parcels in West Vail along Chamonix Lane for community use, plus acquisition of the Hotel Talisa tennis courts for expansion of Donovan Park, should the ownership group express interest in disposing of the parcel.

Other lands have been identified to address roadway easements, as well as a parcel owned by the Colorado Department of Transportation that has been identified as an environmentally sensitive parcel but which also has a small portion of the site that is feasible for development of deed-restricted resident housing.

The Town Council review has previously included a site visit and discussion related to recommendations on land for environmental protection. A third focus area, trails, will be discussed at a future meeting, tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Plan comments are being collected online at vailgov.com/openlandsupdate, or forward to Kristen Bertuglia, project manager, at kbertuglia@vailgov.com.