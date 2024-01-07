Town of Avon appoints new interim town attorney

Nina Williams, founder and partner of local government law firm Wilson Williams Fellman Dittman LLP, will serve as the new interim town attorney for the town of Avon.

Avon appointed a new interim town attorney during a special Town Council meeting on Zoom on Dec. 19. Nina Wilson, founder and partner of local government law firm Wilson Williams Fellman Dittman LLP, will use her experience with land use law to tackle Avon’s upcoming projects.

“My background is a lot of land use, zoning, housing, affordable housing,” Williams said in an interview with the Vail Daily. She began her career representing developers in New York, has served as counsel to the city of Salida for several years, and is excited to work with Avon staff and Town Council.

“They do a good job of being a community that seems to address head-on the issues that it’s facing,” Williams said of Avon.

Earlier this fall, the previous town attorney, Karl Hanlon, of Karp, Neu, Hanlon, let town staff know that he would be stepping away from the position.

Town Manager Eric Heil, Avon Mayor Amy Phillips and Mayor pro tem Tamra Underwood conducted the search for the new town attorney. The three researched and interviewed candidates from law firms that specialize in local government law on the Western Slope, looking specifically for attorneys with experience in land use law and development agreements.

Heil and Underwood were particularly suited to conduct the search: Both are attorneys themselves, and prior to becoming town manager, Heil served as Avon’s town attorney.

In the Dec. 19 council meeting, Heil said that they “had some familiarity and found those that would be good candidates fairly quickly.” Among the potential options, “Nina Williams stood out in that group, and we very much appreciated her enthusiasm for being available,” he said.

Williams said to the Vail Daily that she looks forward to working on workforce housing issues in Avon. She has already started working on the proposal to annex nearly 100 acres of State Land Board-owned land into Avon for the purpose of creating 700 units of community housing.

“Land use is my area of expertise,” Williams said in the council meeting. With nearly two decades of legal experience under her belt, Williams often conducts land use code and housing audits, and her firm exclusively works with towns and cities, both on land use issues and as town and city attorneys. She also teaches a yearly graduate course on land use at the University of Colorado Denver.

Working with local governments feels like her “life’s calling,” Williams said to the Vail Daily. “Ever since I was a teenager, I was always very interested in local government,” she said.

“It keeps me going every day, to see the impact that we can have on helping local communities get their goals,” Williams said.

The resources and expertise of the nine attorneys of Wilson Williams Fellman Dittman LLP, the law firm Williams co-founded in March 2021, Williams said, will be available for use by Avon staff and council. “We have a wide breadth of relevant experience that I’ll be pulling in as necessary, and I think that’s valuable to the town as well,” she said.

Avon’s approach, Williams said in the council meeting, “seems compatible with the way our firm operates … we like to get in with communities that we’re able to be a team member with council, with staff, to assist in the goals and get you where you want to go. We feel very passionate about that and that’s why we do this work,” she said.

Williams’ firm is based in Louisville, but the lawyers at her firm travel throughout the state, she said. Preferring to build working relationships in-person, Williams plans to arrive at the Avon Town Council chambers 15 to 30 minutes ahead of the 5 p.m. start to council meetings every other Tuesday. She will also be on-site in town hall on Wednesdays during weeks the Town Council meets to hold office hours. “There’s nothing like in-person communication,” she said.

Addressing his question to Heil and Underwood, Town Council member R.J. Andrade asked if the two had any reservations about selecting Williams, which was done on a rapid timeline. “With this happening this quick, do you feel in any way that we’re settling hiring Nina as the interim because we have to?” Andrade asked.

“Absolutely not,” Heil said. “I’m probably particularly sensitive to making sure that we have someone that’s a good fit,” he said, and he sees Williams as just that person.

“I’ve known of Nina by reputation — she’s got a good reputation. Looking at her resume, I think she’s got all the basics, understanding of municipal law, plus areas of land use and development agreements, which are important to us in the near term.”

Though the search for a new town attorney only lasted a couple of months, Heil stated that he feels confident in the result. “It was quick, but it was also targeted to someone that I felt would be a good fit for Avon and meet the needs of council and what’s pending, legal-wise, for the next three to four months,” Heil said.

Underwood agreed with Heil, emphasizing the relevance of Williams’ experience to the projects Avon is focused on in the near future. “Nina definitely brings a wealth of especially land use expertise — I’m thrilled that we have her in time for the development and annexation agreement with State Land Board,” Underwood said.

The appointment of Williams as Avon’s new interim town attorney passed unanimously with all seven council members present on Zoom at the Dec. 19 meeting. Williams will make her first in-person appearance at the Avon Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. in the Avon Town Hall.