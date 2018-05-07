Town of Avon hosting forum May 9 to get input on 2018 Community Survey

AVON — The town of Avon has selected Probolsky Research, a firm that specializes in municipal government opinion research, to develop and conduct the 2018 Town of Avon Community Survey this summer.

Probolsky Research is in the process of developing a survey instrument and methodology to gauge citizen opinion regarding the services, activities and direction of the town. As part of the survey design process, Probolsky Research will host a community forum to give residents, business representatives and community stakeholders an opportunity to provide their ideas and input for the survey instrument. The forum will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at the Avon Police Department, 60 Buck Creek Road. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

Survey fielding is expected to begin the week of May 28. Results from the community survey will be used for strategic planning, community development, public education and budgeting purposes. For questions or to request more information, contact Preston Neill, deputy town manager, at 970-748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.