Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture

Many survey respondents this summer have expressed a desire for more concerts in Nottingham Park, like the Los Lobos concert, which took place at Avon's Summer's End on Labor Day.

The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday.

According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events (CASE) Committee, Avon has increased its expenditure on special events by 53.9% in the four years since the committee was created in May 2019. The town’s growing commitment to arts and culture is part of its strategy to support tourism and community engagement, lengthen the town’s active season and remain competitive among neighboring communities.

The 2022 summer event season, which started on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend and ended in October, featured a dozen town-produced events and series that together attracted over 33,000 people and brought in $79,675 gross revenue for the town. There were an additional 19 events produced by third-party providers, which altogether made it so that 87 out of the 154 days had a special event of some kind happening.

This summer also saw the launch of new experiences like Ultimate Après Avon, Pride in the Park, XTERRA USA Championships and the Heart & Soul Festival. The proposed budget increase would bring the total net expenditure on special events to $901,781, up from $745,498 in 2022.

Expanding trademark events

The majority of the proposed funding increases for the 2023 season will go toward enhancing the town’s trademark events, including AvonLIVE!, Salute to the USA, the Summer’s End concert over Labor Day weekend and the newly created Heart & Soul Festival. The proposals will go before the Avon Town Council for approval and community feedback at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

According to the current proposal, the Heart & Soul Festival will get the largest financial boost, receiving an additional $81,859 to build out the concert event that soft-launched this September with performances by reggae artists Hempress Sativa and Pato Banton & the Now Generation. The 2023 funding plan sets aside $27,500 for a headlining act, $21,000 for two opening acts and $13,946 for enhanced stage production offerings at the Avon Performance Pavilion that will “support higher level talent.”

The CASE committee’s vision, as described in the report by CASE manager Danita Dempsey, is to attract big-name headliners to the festival to establish its status as one of the town’s defining events. A list of target bands for potential future headliners includes Tedeschi Trucks, Lettuce, Stephen Marley and Umphrey’s McGee, among others, with an eye on eventually growing Heart & Soul into a multi-day event.

“Over time, Heart & Soul Festival will become a bookend and namesake multi-day festival with attendance in the 7,000 to 10,000 over the course of a weekend,” Dempsey wrote in the report. “ROI is very strong by filling Avon’s accommodations for a long weekend in mid-September as well as creating another ‘super retail’ weekend for Avon restaurants and businesses.”

Following close behind is the Summer’s End concert series, the town’s new Labor Day weekend concert event entering its third year, which is proposed to receive an additional $62,320, with $30,000 set aside for a headlining act.

The proposal adds $53,740 to the AvonLIVE! budget for an additional week of free community concerts, bringing it to 11 total concerts that run from June 21 to Aug. 30. $33,000 of this funding will go toward financing talent acquisition and $17,600 toward lighting production enhancements.

Salute to the USA, the town’s Independence Day celebration, is by far the largest event of the summer, attracting over 18,000 attendees this July. Most of the $35,022 in additional funds will support infrastructure and staffing of the event, with $4,300 allocated for an increase in family-friendly activities such as face painting, stilt walkers, a climbing wall and other concepts.

There is also $10,000 set aside for the creation of a Battle of the Bands event next summer. The concept is still in the ideation phases, but the report describes the potential event as “four Eagle County bands battling for bragging rights to ‘Eagle County’s Best Band’.”

Additional priorities, ideas and opportunities for improvement in special event offerings will be discussed at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

Council to consider purchase of bronze sculptures

The Town Council will also be considering whether to purchase nine bronze sculptures owned by Knox Galleries that have been on display in Avon for many years, some for over two decades.

Of the 25 sculptures currently on display throughout the town, 14 are town-owned, two are owned by the library and the remaining nine are on loan from Knox Galleries. The gallery has approached the town with interest in selling the pieces, and the CASE committee is looking for direction on which sculptures the council and community are interested in keeping.

Avon considering the purchase of nine bronze sculptures currently on loan from Knox Galleries.

The one sculpture that the committee unanimously voted in favor of keeping is Mother’s Pride by Gerald Balciar, a mother bear and her cubs currently located on Lettuce Shed Lane.

The prices of the sculptures are not yet being considered, but the town is seeking community feedback on which sculptures are of value to the community.