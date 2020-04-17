Town of Avon providing meal vouchers to residents in need

The town of Avon is providing residents in need with $20 meal vouchers, which are good at a number of restaurants in town.

Photo courtesy of Avon Bakery & Deli

The town of Avon has take-out meal vouchers for individuals and households in need. The meal vouchers may be used at participating Avon restaurants, which are listed on the back of the meal vouchers. Each meal voucher has a value of $20 and must be used by Thursday, May 14.

Eligible persons must be residents of Avon and must be unemployed, experiencing financial hardship, or earning less than $60,000 per year per household.

To request a meal voucher, send an email to mealvoucher@avon.org, or call 970-748-4022, and provide the following information:

Your name;

Your physical street address;

Your mailing address;

Confirm that you are currently unemployed, experiencing financial hardship, or earning less than $60,000 per year in your household;

State the size of your household.

Meal vouchers will be mailed within a day or two. Meal vouchers are available while supplies last. The Avon Town Council understands this crisis is difficult for many and hopes these meal vouchers will provide some relief.