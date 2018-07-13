Town of Avon Public Works Department making fire safety and mitigation a top priority

AVON — With Colorado facing extremely dangerous fire conditions, the town of Avon's Public Works Department is making fire safety and mitigation a top priority. The town has suspended all mowing operations out of concern that the flail mower used for large-scale mowing could create a spark and start a fire. Mowing operations will resume after the next significant rainfall.

In addition, Avon Public Works will offer yard waste removal from Avon neighborhoods on Wednesday, Aug. 1, in an effort to mitigate fire danger. Residents are asked to put trimmings, clippings, branches and other yard waste curbside by Tuesday, July 31, for removal by Avon Public Works.

To request a pick-up, call 970-748-4118 and leave a message with the address of the yard debris. Avon Public Works will pick up all yard waste on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Requests outside this date or collection of other waste items cannot be accommodated.

Contact Gary Padilla, public works director, at 970-748-4118 or gpadilla@avon.org for more information about these services.