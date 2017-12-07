Town of Avon receives stages in Haute Route Rockies race

COLORADO SPRINGS — Haute Route, a multi-day event series for amateur cyclists, announced five host cities on Thursday, Dec. 7, for the second edition of Mavic Haute Route Rockies, taking place from June 23 – 29, 2018.

Boulder will serve as the official start city of the seven-day event, which includes visits to Winter Park, Avon, Breckenridge and Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, before taking riders up an epic climb over 14,000 feet to the summit of Pikes Peak-America's Mountain.

Riders will experience a new route at the 2018 Mavic Haute Route Rockies, covering approximately 500 miles through high altitude passes.

Stages Nos. 3-5 will include Avon. Racers will travel from Winter Park to Avon in Stage 3. Avon will host a time trial for Stage 4 and then depart for Breckenridge during Stage 5.

Accommodations packages

Accommodations packages are available for all Mavic Haute Route Rockies participants, including hotel selections located as close as possible to the start and finish area as well as early breakfast and daily transportation of travel bags. For each level of accommodations riders can choose from three different room options, including individual (single room), couple (double room) or individual to share a room with another rider (twin room). Friends and family of Haute Route riders also have the opportunity to purchase any one of the accommodation packages. For more details and prices on these packages, visit https://www.hauteroute.org/events/how-to-enter/mavic-rockies-2018.

Recommended Stories For You

To register for the 2018 Mavic Haute Route Rockies, go to https://www.hauteroute.org/events/how-to-enter/mavic-rockies-2018.