Town of Avon seeks business to lease old fire station for housing; applications due April 13

AVON — The town of Avon is seeking a business to lease the former Fire Station No. 7 for use as worker housing. For the past 15-plus years, the Eagle River Fire Protection District has utilized the station, located at 351 Benchmark Road, as an active fire-response station, with residential dormitory housing.

Over the past several months, the building has been leased by Venture Sports for dormitory housing. The building is being studied for repurposing into another long-term use. During the study, design and funding period, the objective of the Avon Town Council is to have the building utilized for worker housing, rather than remaining vacant.

The space can accommodate up to 12 people in 12 individual bedrooms and 6 ½ bathrooms. Interested businesses are encouraged to visit http://www.avon.org/bids to learn more about how to submit a letter of interest. The building is expected to be available for lease no later than Friday, June 1. Letters of interest are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, April 13.

For more information, contact Preston Neill at 970-748-4404 or pneill@avon.org.