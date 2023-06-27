Town of Avon SunsetSUP Race Series begins on Friday

The Town of Avon SunsetSUP race series begins this Friday.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

The SunsetSUP race series begins this Friday, June 30 on Nottingham Lake in Harry A. Nottingham Park. The second annual stand up paddle board (SUP) race series offers paddlers two opportunities to win cash prizes and bragging rights. It also is a chance to compete with other paddlers and meet new paddling enthusiasts.

Registration is now open; cost is $15 for adults to compete and free to kids ages 14 and under.

Adults can compete in either the hard-board or inflatable-board category. Kids race in one category, which includes both hard and inflatable boards.

“Kids race in two age categories and for a chance to take home some very cool prizes and adults battle for first, second and third place, with winners taking home cold, hard cash,” stated Danita Dempsey, the culture, arts and special events manager at the Town of Avon.

“We launched Paddle Battles in 2021 and SunsetSUP in 2022 to provide additional opportunities for the community to gather and have fun at Nottingham Lake,” Dempsey stated.

The two SunsetSUP races are June 30 and July 28. Those who register for both will get a discount for the mack-daddy race, Paddles Battles on September 3.

“Once again, we are honored to partner with SUP CO to bring this race series to life with hopes of growing in the future,” Dempsey stated.

The use of public transportation to the plastic-free event is encouraged, as well as walking or riding a bike to the park. Free parking is available. For more information, please visit Avon.org.